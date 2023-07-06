Diamond counters critics with Koffi Olomide studio teaser

Back in June, Diamond had made a promise to his fans that he would make a strong comeback in July with a string of mega-hits, following a period of relative silence.

However, upon releasing his song featuring Chley, things seemed to take a downturn as critics began to bash him.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

They labeled him as a has-been, citing the comparatively low view count the song had received within that timeframe.

To silence his detractors, Diamond shared a video of himself collaborating with Koffi Olomide in the studio, signaling an exciting upcoming project.

The footage strongly indicates that Diamond's fans should eagerly await another hit from this talented duo.

During the studio session, Koffi was surrounded by a group of individuals, and he could be heard mentioning the name of Samia Suluhu, the current president of Tanzania.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Diamond worked with Koffi in 2020 and the two produced the Waah banger which has 139 million views so far on YouTube.

How are Diamond's songs performing so far?

Diamond released two songs on July 5, both of which were collaborations. However, only one of them has surpassed one million views on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT

'My Baby,' featuring Chike, has reached 1 million views and is currently trending at the number one spot, just as Diamond had predicted back in June.

On the other hand, the song 'Shu!,' a collaboration with Chley and more of an Amapiano style, has only garnered 203K views so far, despite being presented as a lyric video.

Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the ongoing discussions surrounding him, Diamond has shared on his Instagram stories videos of his fans enthusiastically taking part in challenges based on his songs.