Diamond’s video #Iyo hits 1 Million Views in 13 hours, Happy about It

The video that was released on Thursday, is already trending at number 1 in Tanzania and 12 in Kenya with over 1.3 Million views in 23 hours.

“#IYO No 1, 1 Million 13 hours.... Blessings 🙏🏼 @focalistic @mapara_a_jazz @ntosh_gazi_” shared Diamond.

Diamond's post Pulse Live Kenya

On Thursday, Platnumz set a new record in his music career after the Iyo video clocked over 100K views within 38 minutes. The video directed by Director Hanscana is causing ripples with its numbers spiking every minute. Within 1 hour the video had already garnered over 200K views.

However, despite hitting a million views in 13 hours, Platnumz failed to break his own record of reaching the milestone in less than 8 hours, basing on the fact that his collabo with Koffi Olomide #Waah accumulated over a million views in 8 hours.

The #Waah audio also managed to hit 100K views within 1 hour of being uploaded on YouTube, a recorded that was broken by Hamonize’s song Attitude ft Congolese Musician Awilo Longomba and H Baba after reaching 100K views within 44 Minutes.

Diamond Platnumz breaks own record as #IYO Video hits 100K in 38 Minutes & 200K in 1 hour Pulse Live Kenya

#Waah

On November 30th, 2020, WCB President and Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide made history after the #Waah video garnered over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in 13 hours on YouTube. So far Waah has over 78 Million views and counting.

This was a new milestone to be achieved by an African artiste basing on the fact that the Waah video managed to clock over 2 million in less than 24 hours.

The Waah video which was directed by Director Kenny of Zoom Extra, a production company co-owned by Diamond and Kenny.

via Google Images

A thankful, Chibu Dangote, expressed gratitude towards his fans across the world, saying he can’t take their support for granted.

“Thank you so much my beloved fans for the Record of 1 Million Youtube Viewers within 8 hours...it means alot to me🙏🏼....#WAAH! full Video link in BIO!

(Asanteni sana kwa Rekodi hii ya Viewers Milioni 1 Youtube ndani ya Masaa Manane, Daima nitaendelea Kuwashukuru🙏🏼)” shared Diamond Platnumz.