Diamond Platnumz is getting back to his roots & fans are loving it [Pulse Editor's Review]

Lynet Okumu

The skills and emotions attached to the songs exemplify the kind of song delivery and performance that has kept Diamond as Platnumz for over a decade.

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz in the music video for his February 2023 release 'Zuwena'
Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz in the music video for his February 2023 release 'Zuwena'

Tanzania hitmaker and award-winning artist Nasib Abdul Juma, aka Diamond Platnumz, has given his fans a dose of old-school Bongo Flava in his recent releases, 'Zuwena' and 'Yatapita'.

For the longest time, he has been doing different beats, including West African Afrobeat and Amapiano. Even his bongo flavor songs seem to have lost their initial sweet rhythms.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

His new tracks have, however, taken back the fans to a time when he was the underdog coming up in Tanzanian music.

Remember the old soundtracks such as 'Lala Salama', 'Ntampata Wapi', and 'Kamwambie', among others? That is the exact taste Zuwena and Yatapita are offering.

The first track 'Yatapita', just like 'Mbagala', is a portrait of the reality of a broke young man who is in love with a beautiful woman and is struggling to make a life.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

The song is already certified gold across the African continent, trending at number one for music with over 7 million YouTube views in just 11 days.

READ: Diamond Platnumz celebrates new achievement on YouTube

Apart from the perfect valentine lines that one can use to soothe or praise their partner, the track is relatable to every youth just starting off life.

It is also the best song to listen to during a long weekend getaway trip or a vacation with your particular person. And the video is just on another level!

On the other hand, 'Zuwena' is a sweet melody with very emotional and educative lyrics portraying the life of a woman (Zuwena) whose life takes a dark turn following the death of her spouse.

Zuwena
Zuwena Pulse Live Kenya

The four-minute track is trending at number two for music, with over three million YouTube views in just three days.

The two songs have gained popularity on social media platforms such as TikTok, where fans are already dancing and singing along to the lyrics.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

They are proof of how talented and intelligent Diamond Platnumz is in creating African songs. Inspirational, beautiful voice and masterpieces!

Diamond began his music career in 2006 at the age of 17 years.

After just four years, he scooped seven awards at the 2014 Tanzanian Music Awards, a historic win that had never been previously recorded.

His 2010 release, 'Kamwambie', became his breakthrough song and created a fan base for his bongo flava genre beyond the Tanzanian borders.

Since 2020, Diamond has risen to become an international sensation through his hits 'Yope [Remix]', 'Waah!' and 'Inama' which all have over 100 million views on YouTube.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
