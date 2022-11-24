Diamond shares romantic moments with Zuchu as she celebrates her birthday [Video]

Diamond in his birthday message to Zuchu defined the Sukari singer as an inspiration to women in the African continent. Simba encouraged Zuchu to take up challenges positively and get learnings from them.

“This week we commemorate and celebrate the reborn of the gifted, creative, loving, talented, and humble girl that Tanzania has been blessed with @officialzuchu ...Thank you for continue making Wasafi, Swahilis, Women and the whole African continent proud..it is great to see where you began and where you are placed in the African continent,” Zuchu said.

Singer Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

“Always remember all jobs have their challenges strive to face the challenges that come upon you and find a way of getting through them, May God protect you, Remember Lion loves you always,” Diamond said in his birthday message.

Zuchu quickly responded to Diamond, thanking him for the wishes and saying he would always be his hero.

“Thank you for everything. you are my favorite person. Thank you so much May Allah keep you happy and healthy for all of us .you are just so important and I am always going to scream it to the world that you are My Hero .love you so much,” Zuchu responded.

The videos attached to the post shared by Diamond indicated a clear love relationship between the two. In one of the video the two are engaged in deep kissing and emersed in a romantic moment.