Why Rayvanny turned down Zuchu's dance offer at Wasafi Festival

Zuchu joined him on stage as Rayvanny entertained the audience, and she began dancing provocatively, capturing the audience's attention.

However, Rayvanny humorously remarked to Zuchu that he wished he could be the one dancing closely with her, but the only obstacle in his way was his fellow singer, Diamond Platnumz.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to Rayvanny, Diamond would break his legs for dancing with Zuchu on stage, and the crowd cheered as he made this remark.

However, Zuchu didn't cease showcasing her dancing prowess. She continued to sway and skillfully incorporated movements that mirrored what Rayvanny was humorously suggesting in her dance moves.

Rumors have persistently circulated regarding Diamond's relationship with Zuchu, although nothing has ever been confirmed, despite the two appearing affectionate in public on several occasions.

Diamond and Zuchu have exchanged gifts, and there was a period back in February when the two announced that they had parted ways after Diamond kissed Fantana. However, it didn't take long for them to reconcile and get back together.

Pulse Live Kenya

Rayvanny then told Zuchu that he misses her and he pointed out that all of their projects that they worked on together were successful.

Lady in tears after dancing with Zuchu

A Tanzanian lady was moved to tears when Zuchu invited her on stage to dance with her during the Wasafi concert in Mtwara.

After the performance, the lady was interviewed, and she tearfully explained the depth of her admiration for the Bongo Flava star.

According to the lady, she openly declared her readiness to defend Zuchu, even if it meant putting her own life at risk.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Niko tayari kutoa maisha yangu kwa sababu ya Zuchu. Nampenda sana Zuchu. Niko tayari kutoa maisha yangu kwa sababu ya Zuchu.

"[I'm ready to sacrifice my life because of Zuchu. I love Zuchu so much. I'm ready to sacrifice my life because of Zuchu]," the lady insisted as she cried.

