Diamond turns up in long convoy to pick Zari, Tiffah and Nilan in glamorous reunion

The WCB CEO drove to the airport in a long convoy on Friday night to pick up his children from the airport.

The grand reception saw the superstar mobilize his friends and drive his car collection to the airport to receive his loved ones.

Among the machines in the convoy that snaked its way across Dar es Salam was the singer’s prized Rolls Royce.

Pulse Live Kenya

A video taken on Friday night shows Diamond in the company of three others in his Rolls Royce playing loud music as they await the arrival of Zari and the children.

Tiffah, Nillan and Zari flew into Tanzania from South Africa at the end of Ramadhan to visit the Bongo star.

After picking his family, the singer shared another video of the long motorcade snaking its way through Dar es Salaam.

Diamond could be heard cheering up his son Nilan and asking him to greet his online community "Baba say hi to the camera." Diamond said, with Nilan doing as requested and saying “Hi" while waving.

Pulse Live Kenya

The elated father requests the children to do so with energy stating:

"No say hello Tanzania. Hello Tanzania, we here all the away from SA."

Zari and the children flew out shortly after celebrating Idd Ul Fitr in pomp and colour in Soth Africa.

Diamond recently urged his companies to pay their employees early before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations after President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar urged the private-sector players in the country to disburse salaries ahead of the celebrations by the Muslim community.

The CEO of Wasafi Group, wasted no time in implementing the president's directive despite not being in Zanzibar.