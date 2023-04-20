The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

Amos Robi

Diamond called for the directive to be implemented before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz

Tanzanian music star Diamond Platnumz has shown exemplary leadership by urging his companies to pay their employees early before the Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

This comes after President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar urged the private-sector players in the country to disburse salaries ahead of the celebrations by the Muslim community.

Diamond Platnumz, the CEO of Wasafi Group, wasted no time in implementing the president's directive despite not being in Zanzibar.

He immediately commented on the post by tagging one of the managers, Don Ifumbwe, and wrote directed that the directive should also be effected in his company. He also shared the instructions on his Instagram stories.

"Hili litekelezwe kesho (This should be implemented tomorrow)," Diamond wrote.

Diamond Platnumz
Diamond Platnumz Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

On April 10, Diamond was under fire from a section of Muslims after after attending Christina Shusho's event, dubbed Mtoko Wa Pasaka.

The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, saw Platnumz being prayed for by a Tanzanian preacher, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Muslim fans took to social media to criticize the musician, questioning why he would attend a Christian event during Ramadan, considered a sacred time for Muslims worldwide.

Diamond Platnumz being prayed for by a preacher
Diamond Platnumz being prayed for by a preacher Pulse Live Kenya

The criticism did not end there. Some fans also questioned why Platnumz did not attend a recent Quran recitation competition in the country. They argued that since he was a Muslim, he should have attended an event that aligns with his faith, rather than a Christian event.

Others however defended the singer saying previous leaders have also made prayers in mosques saying Diamond's actions were not evil.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
