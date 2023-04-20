Diamond issues special salary directive for Wasafi employees to mark Eid al-Fitr

This comes after President Hussein Mwinyi of Zanzibar urged the private-sector players in the country to disburse salaries ahead of the celebrations by the Muslim community.

Diamond Platnumz, the CEO of Wasafi Group, wasted no time in implementing the president's directive despite not being in Zanzibar.

He immediately commented on the post by tagging one of the managers, Don Ifumbwe, and wrote directed that the directive should also be effected in his company. He also shared the instructions on his Instagram stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hili litekelezwe kesho (This should be implemented tomorrow)," Diamond wrote.

Diamond Platnumz Pulse Live Kenya

Mixed reactions as Tanzanian preacher prays for Diamond

On April 10, Diamond was under fire from a section of Muslims after after attending Christina Shusho's event, dubbed Mtoko Wa Pasaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event, which took place during the holy month of Ramadan, saw Platnumz being prayed for by a Tanzanian preacher, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

Muslim fans took to social media to criticize the musician, questioning why he would attend a Christian event during Ramadan, considered a sacred time for Muslims worldwide.

Pulse Live Kenya

The criticism did not end there. Some fans also questioned why Platnumz did not attend a recent Quran recitation competition in the country. They argued that since he was a Muslim, he should have attended an event that aligns with his faith, rather than a Christian event.

ADVERTISEMENT