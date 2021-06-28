Diamond’s first Message after losing out to Burna Boy at BET Awards

Chibu Dangote who lost the award to Nigerian singer Burna Boy acknowledged the efforts put in by his people, stating that despite not winning the award, will never take their support for granted.

An optimistic Platnumz noted that all is not lost, and there is still hope to win the award next time.

Diamond Platnumz at BET Awards 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

Thank You

“Kupitia tuzo hii nimeona ni kias gani watanzania tuna umoja, upendo na kuthamini vya kwetu...Nawashkuru sana kila mmoja wenu kwa Upendo mkubwa mlionionesha...Nifaraja kuona Dunia inapotaja nchi zenye Wanamuziki bora Tanzania inatajwa, ni jambo la Kumshukuru Mungu....Na naamini wakati mwingine Tutaibeba...nitafarijika kesho na kesho kutwa msanii mwingine pia akiwa katika jambo la kuwakilisha Taifa tumpe nguvu kama mlionipa.... sis ni #SwahiliNation sisi ni Taifa la Waswahili” wrote Diamond Platnumz.

On Sunday, Nigerian superstar Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, aka Burna Boy was crowned winner of the 2021 Best International Act at BET Awards.

Burna Boy flopped Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz, Aya Nakamura (France), Emicida (Brazil), Headie One (UK), Wizkid (Nigeria), Young T & Bugsey (UK) and Youssoupha (France) to take the Award home.

Diamond Platnumz at BET Awards 2021 Pulse Live Kenya

This is the third time Burna Boy is being crowned the Best International Act at BET Awards. He first won the Award in 2019, 2020 and now 2021 (Back to Back).

Singer Diamond Platnumz was the only representative at the 2021 BET Awards from East Africa.

In 2017, Rayvanny became the first artiste from Tanzania to win a BET Award, after being crowned “THE BET Viewers Choice Best New International Act”.

This made him the second artiste to win a BET Award in East Africa, after Eddy Kenzo who won the International Viewers Award in 2015.

The 2021 BET Awards went down on Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles with actress Taraji P Henson as the Host.

Reactions from other Tanzanians

Tanzania’s Chief Government Spokesperson and Director of Information Services Gerson Msigwa took to social media to congratulate Diamond, stating that he represented their country well despite not winning the Award.

“Hatukupata tuzo lakini tumeongeza heshima. Kudos @diamondplatnumz

Watanzania tunajua wewe ni Mshindi, Mpambanaji, Mzalendo wa kweli na Mwanamuziki bora sana Afrika na Duniani. Tutaipata wakati mwingine. Thanks #betawards for nomination. Aluta continua..............” shared Gerson Msigwa.

Diamond’s official DJ and Brother Romy Jons also said he was proud of all the milestones achieved by his small brother turned business partner.

“Lets get back to work mdogo wangu commercial break imepita!!! Tambua watanzania pamoja na taifa kwa ujumla wana mapenzi na wewe makubwa sana sanaaaa.

Basi endelea kulibeba taifa letu mgongoni kwako. Natumai vazi letu la kimasai wamelifahamu sasa na kutaka kuja kupanda mlima kilimanjaro!!! Mwisho : sababu ya Wizkid kutoshobokeaga tuzo anajua kabisa atakaeshinda wakati wa kushindanishwa ndio hua anapewa ukubwa kwa kipindi hicho.

Sasa wewe jiulize Burna boy na Wizkid nani mkubwa???? Essence wameimba celebrities wangapi ulimwenguni??? Wizkid, Diamond,Burna nani anaongoza kwa numbers Africa???