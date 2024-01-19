The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diamond's manager loses millions as radio station burns down a year after launch

Lynet Okumu

Sallam SK, Diamond's manager, faces significant multimillion losses as his radio station burns down, just one year after its establishment.

Diamond's Manager Sallam SK
Diamond's Manager Sallam SK

Sallam SK, Diamond Platnumz’s trusted manager, is facing substantial losses as a fire recently razed down his newly established radio station, Mjini FM.

The station launched in December 2022 and competed with other prominent stations in Dar es Salaam, including Diamond’s Wasafi FM.

According to Dar es Salaam’s fire chief Inspector Kulwa Nzelekela, the fire broke out in the early hours of January 12, affecting only the studio within the building that houses the radio station.

Diamond's Manager Sallam SK
Diamond's Manager Sallam SK Diamond's Manager Sallam SK Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond charges Sh7 million per show - Manager reveals

Contrary to speculations suggesting foul play, Sallam SK dispelled such claims in a statement.

He affirmed that investigations were underway to determine the root cause of the fire that tragically consumed the entire studio.

The incident brings to mind reports from 2022, hinting at a potential rift between Diamond Platnumz and Sallam SK. At that time, rumours circulated, linking the launch of Mjini FM as a contributing factor to the alleged fallout.

Diamond's Manager Sallam SK
Diamond's Manager Sallam SK Diamond's Manager Sallam SK Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Diamond’s manager Sallam SK explains why he snubbed Harmonize

The inseparable duo, known for their decade-long partnership, had not been seen together for nearly four months – a peculiar and unlikely occurrence.

Sallam SK, a pivotal figure in Diamond’s music career and business empire, notably remained absent from essential functions and events hosted by Diamond during this period.

This included Diamond’s grand ceremony marking the expansion of Wasafi Media to Zanzibar, a significant milestone for the artist.

Sallam SK with Zuchu
Sallam SK with Zuchu Sallam SK with Zuchu Pulse Live Kenya

The reported discord was speculated to be linked to Sallam SK's parallel move to expand his media enterprise, launching Mjini FM and adding to his existing portfolio, which includes the popular entertainment blog Dizzim Online.

However, Sallam vehemently dismissed these claims. He asserted that not being publicly seen with Diamond did not signify a lack of communication or strained relations.

Beyond being a manager, he has been a confidant and an integral part of Diamond’s success.

