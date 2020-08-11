WCB Boss Diamond Platnumz’s manager Sallam SK has finally explained why he snubbed Konde Music Worldwide’s Harmonize at the funeral of WCB manager Babu Tale’s wife.

In an interview with Refresh, Sallam said that he has never had a problem with the ex-WCB singer and that he was the first person to take him to Nigeria, and the United Kingdom, and that they worked well together without any difficulties.

“Mimi sikuwa na tatizo kabisa na Harmonize kwa sababu nishaeleza mara mingi kwamba mtu wa kwanza kumpeleka Harmonize Nigeria ni mimi, UK ilikuwa ni mimi na sehemu zote nilikuwa naenda nafanya kazi naye bila tatizo lolote,” said Diamond’s manager.

Diamond’s manager Sallam SK explains why he snubbed Harmonize

He went on to state that people only assumed that he snubbed Harmonize because he left the WCB label which is not actually true.

Sallam SK then clarified that Harmonize has never greeted him for about three years which is from before he left the WCB record label.

He further stated that they had met on several occasions before and not once did Harmonize try to greet him and because of that he (Sallam) did not see the importance of Harmonize’s handshake.

He added that he was not going to pretend just because they were in public.

“Nadhani tatizo lilikuja kwa watu ambao wanaweza kusema walivyoona lile tukio lilitokea katika mazishi wakachukulia Sallam anamind kwa sababu kaondoka kwenye label. To clarify that, Harmonize hakuwai kunisalimia kama miaka mitatu iliyopita toka alikuwa WCB kwa hiyo sikuona umuhimu way eye kuja kunipa mkono pale siku ile kama ashawai kuniruka sehemu kibao tu. Nishakutana naye airport akaniruka, nishakutana naye benki akaniruka, ofisini ashaniruka maranyingi, tulienda kwenye show Oman, akaniruka. Kwa hiyo sikuona umuhimu siku ile kwa nini tudanganye umma. Siku zote nasemaga mi sio mnafiki,” said Sallam SK.

In the month of June, the bad blood between Sallam and Harmonize took the center stage at the burial ceremony of Babu Tale’s wife Shamsa Kombo in Morogoro, Tanzania.

While making his entry into the venue, Konde Boy shook hands with a good number of people in the VIP tent, but upon greeting Sallam SK, the manager shoved his hand declining to shake hands with the singer.

