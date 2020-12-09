Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has reacted after a video went viral, of President Uhuru Kenyatta danced to his song Waah, featuring Congolese Rhumba Maestro Koffi Olomide.

The WCB Boss shared the dance video which he captioned with words saying that he will never stop thanking President Kenyatta and all Kenyans for the love and support they have accorded him every single day.

“Will never stop thanking Mr President UHURU KENYATTA and the whole KENYA for the love & Support mnayonipa kila siku....Nawapenda zaidi🙏🏼” said Chibu.

President Uhuru danced to the song at the Bomas of Kenya where he engaged young people from all walks of life, as he responded to contentious questions from them.

The Head of State also launched the #KenyaNiMimi initiative.

The song Waah has been breaking records with numbers, having set a new record in the Entertainment Industry after it garnered over 1 million views in 8 hours and 2 million views in only 13 hours on YouTube.

Nine days later, the song now boasts of over 11 million views on YouTube alone.