Diana B’s ‘Hatutaachana’ hits 1 million views in 3 days

Taking to her social media pages, Diana B said that she is happy for the new milestone in her newly launched music career.

She went on to clap back at critics talking ill of her music, stating that they are just hating on her success.

Diana Marua aka Diana B Pulse Live Kenya

“They first run their mouth, then they run 🤷‍♀😂️ #recordset 1st kenyan female artist to hit 1 million YouTube views in 3 days 🔥🔥🔥 team Diana tag any artist who has been hating but deep down in their heart unajua wana struggle ku get attention ndio ngoma zao zi try kufikia views za Diana B! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #WhatGodHasBlessedNomanCanCurse," said Diana B.

On November, 29 2021, Marua joined the music industry as a rapper. She announced that she would now go by the stage name "Diana B" stating that her fans have known her as Diana Bahati and she wanted to keep things simple.

On December 2nd, Marua said that she landed her first gig as a rap, just hours after joing the music industry.

In an update, Diana B said that she will be performing at a Youth Festival in Nakuru County over the weekend alongside her husband Bahati.