Death of Bishop Allan Kiuna sends Kenyan celebs into emotional turmoil

Lynet Okumu

Diana Marua, one of Kenya's well-known celebrities, has been deeply shaken & visibly distressed by the news of Bishop Kiuna's passing.

A collage showing past photos of Diana Marua, Rev Kathy Kiuna, and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
A collage showing past photos of Diana Marua, Rev Kathy Kiuna, and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
  • Bishop Allan Kiuna, founder and lead pastor of Jubilee Christian Church in Kenya, has passed away after battling Multiple Myeloma Cancer
  • Kenyan celebrities and congregants have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to Bishop Kiuna
  • The news of Bishop Kiuna's passing has deeply shaken and distressed Diana Marua and other close friends.

The Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is grieving the loss of its founder and lead pastor, Bishop Allan Kiuna, who passed away on July 9, 2024, after a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Although the family has not yet officially confirmed his death, several close friends and Kenyan celebrities have expressed their sorrow and paid tribute to the beloved man of God.

Bishop Allan Kiuna was more than just a pastor to many; he was a father figure, a spiritual guide, and a source of comfort.

The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna
The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna The late Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

READ: JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

His influence extended far beyond the walls of his church, touching the lives of many in the Kenyan community and beyond.

Celebrities and congregants alike have taken to social media to share their grief and memories of the Bishop.

Gospel singer Evelyne Wanjiru expressed her deep sorrow, describing the day as a sad one due to the loss of a 'soldier' in Bishop Allan Kiuna.

"What a sad day a soldier is gone Bishop Allan Kiuna …. My heart goes out to Rev Kathy Kiuna and the entire JCC. Words fail me. We know there’s life after death but this is heartbreaking when we lose a believer… May God comfort and engulf you with peace and grace. Poleni sana." she wrote.

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna
JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya
READ: I paid for our 1st date & he gave 5 malnourished goats as dowry - Kathy Kiuna

Popular influencer and musician Diana Marua was visibly shaken by the news. She prayed for comfort for the Bishop’s family and the entire JCC community.

"Oh my God!!!! What! Dear God, may you comfort mum, his kids, his family, and the church. Thank you Bishop for your guidance. You taught us well.

"Dance with the Angels Sir! Today is a dark day for many of us who knew you on a personal level. In my heart, I will always remember you. It is hard to say this. Go well Bishop Kiuna," she wrote.

A past photo of Diana Marua and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram)
A past photo of Diana Marua and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) A past photo of Diana Marua and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna (Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Rev Kathy Kiuna breaks her silence after allegations of her husband impregnating another woman

Musician Bahati also paid his respects, expressing his sorrow and praying for strength for Rev. Kathy Kiuna, their family, and the JCC congregation. "R.I.P man of God," he wrote, accompanied by broken heart emojis.

Comedian Terence Creative kept his message brief but heartfelt: "Go well, man of God," he wrote, sharing in the collective grief.

Radio personality Maina Kageni offered his condolences to Rev Kathy Kiuna and the family. He found solace in the belief that Bishop Kiuna is now in a better place, free from pain.

"Bishop is in a better place, away from the pain...... condolences to you, and may you find strength in The Almighty..... Bishop Kiuna, nenda salama," he wrote.

Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna
Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Rev Allan Kiuna and wife Cathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya
READ: Rev. Kathy Kiuna gives update on Hubby’s battle with Cancer

Comedian Churchill shared a biblical quote from 2 Timothy 4:7-8, reflecting on Bishop Kiuna's life and faith.

"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Henceforth there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, will award to me on that Day, and not only to me but also to all who have loved his appearing," he wrote.

Bishop Allan Kiuna had been receiving treatment abroad for Multiple Myeloma Cancer. In 2023, he announced his healing from cancer, bringing hope to many who followed his journey.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna
Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

Friends, fans, and followers continue to send their tributes and condolences as they await the official statement from the Kiuna family.

These difficult moments are filled with reflections on Bishop Kiuna’s impact and the legacy he leaves behind.

Mercy Masika: Only God knows why my pastor.

Alice Kamande: This is a comforting assurance that death is not the end but a transition to a continued existence in the presence of our God. Rest in the arms of the almighty Bishop Kiuna.

