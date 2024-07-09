The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

Amos Robi

Bishop Kiuna leaves behind a wife and three children

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna
JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna
  • Bishop Allan Kiuna, founder and lead pastor of Jubilee Christian Church (JCC), has passed away after battling cancer
  • During a Thanksgiving ceremony, Bishop Kiuna revealed that his treatment costs exceeded $3 million and were divinely provided
  • He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Kiuna, and their three children: Vanessa, Jeremy, and Stephanie

Recommended articles

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is mourning the loss of its founder and lead pastor, Bishop Allan Kiuna, who passed away after a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Bishop Kiuna had been receiving treatment abroad and had previously announced his healing from cancer in 2023.

His journey through illness began in December 2022 when he traveled to the United States for medical care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the challenging journey, he returned to his congregation to declare himself cancer-free, expressing immense gratitude.

During a Thanksgiving ceremony, Bishop Kiuna revealed that his treatment costs exceeded $3 million, totaling over Sh459,900,000.

Allan Kiuna
Allan Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised that the entire sum was divinely provided, and he did not have to spend any of his own money.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he stated, receiving cheers from the congregation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop Kiuna had previously acknowledged his battle with cancer in 2019 and announced his recovery while standing on the church’s altar.

He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Kiuna, and their three children: Vanessa, Jeremy, and Stephanie.

Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna
Bishop Allan Kiuna and his wife Kathy Kiuna Pulse Live Kenya

The couple had been married for over 30 years, sharing a life dedicated to their faith and community.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya boss Ezekiel Mutua defined Kiuna as man who touched many in the world through his faith.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Bishop Allan Kiuna preached with zeal, power and conviction and did not hold back even in the face of criticism. His powerful sermons and transformative leadership made JCC a global brand. He has touched so many people with the power of his faith.

"Once can safely say that he served his purpose and has rested from the scourge of cancer. My sincere condolences to Rev. Kathy and the entire family, the JCC fraternity and the church at large. May Bishop's soul rest in peace," wrote Kiuna in a lengthy text on his X page.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Edgar Obare's 'tea' on Betty Kyallo & her bae turns sour

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Life that chose Jackie Matubia: Troubled childhood, marital woes, heartbreak & stardom

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Vanessa Mdee finally shares story of losing sight at the peak of her career

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Eric Omondi gears up for State House visit as he demands government overhaul

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Shatta Bway’s approach to preventing trauma in his children after mum’s loss

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

Historic milestone for Coast filmmakers as 'Mvera' premieres on Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage containing photos of YouTuber Nicholas Kioko

Fans console Nicholas Kioko amid struggle with spinal disease

Eric Omondi

Eric Omondi traces maize-selling school girl amid Kennedy Onyango's burial plans

A screenshot image of Dr Ofweneke & his wife Maryanne Baraza on 'Hello Mr Right'

Ofweneke's wife delivers bold message about love & money in 1st TV appearance

Nanny Rosie (Facebook)

Nanny Rosie finally comes clean about her departure from Lebanon & pregnancy buzz