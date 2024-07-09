JCC Bishop Allan Kiuna passes on

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) is mourning the loss of its founder and lead pastor, Bishop Allan Kiuna, who passed away after a battle with Multiple Myeloma Cancer.

Bishop Kiuna had been receiving treatment abroad and had previously announced his healing from cancer in 2023.

His journey through illness began in December 2022 when he traveled to the United States for medical care.

Despite the challenging journey, he returned to his congregation to declare himself cancer-free, expressing immense gratitude.

During a Thanksgiving ceremony, Bishop Kiuna revealed that his treatment costs exceeded $3 million, totaling over Sh459,900,000.

He emphasised that the entire sum was divinely provided, and he did not have to spend any of his own money.

“For the one year that I was in the US, my treatment cost $3 million, and I didn’t remove one coin from my pocket because the God of heaven provided. I did not call anyone,” he stated, receiving cheers from the congregation.

Bishop Kiuna had previously acknowledged his battle with cancer in 2019 and announced his recovery while standing on the church’s altar.

He leaves behind his wife, Cathy Kiuna, and their three children: Vanessa, Jeremy, and Stephanie.

The couple had been married for over 30 years, sharing a life dedicated to their faith and community.

Music Copyright Society of Kenya boss Ezekiel Mutua defined Kiuna as man who touched many in the world through his faith.

