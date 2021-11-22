Musician Kevin Bahati's wife and YouTuber Diana Marua has been hospitalized.
Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]
Keep my wife in your prayers - Bahati
In an update, Bahati said that his wife fell sick last night leading to her admission at Komarock Modern Healthcare.
Despite making Ms Marua’s hospitalization public, Bahati did not disclose the disease she is suffering from.
The Mama hit maker went on to ask his fans and followers to keep his wife in prayers.
“Yesterday was a long night for our family. My wife fell sick and ended up being admitted 😭 keep @diana_marua in your prayers 🙏,” shared Babati
Following the revelation, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to wish Ms Marua a quick recovery.
Quick Recovery Messages
kabusimon “@diana_marua get healed on Jesus Name,”.
phoinahaircollection “Healing is your potion my love 🙏🙏”
tomdaktari “Quick recovery”
jeffaflexx_ “Quick recovery 🙏”
faithndutanjuguna “Quick recovery Diana”
being_kaptive “Get well soon😢😢😢😢”
boen_kenya “Aki overworking wewe💔 quick recovery maa❤️❤️”
ambussi_ “She will be well in Gods name😢😢😍”
backyardshoez ‘Sending our prayers❤️❤️❤️”
mamak254 “😢😢😢quick recovery aunty madooh”
esthernyambush88 “Quick recovery to her”
