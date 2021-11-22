RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Diana Marua hospitalized, Bahati gives update [Photos]

Dennis Milimo

Keep my wife in your prayers - Bahati

Bahati's wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]
Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]

Musician Kevin Bahati's wife and YouTuber Diana Marua has been hospitalized.

In an update, Bahati said that his wife fell sick last night leading to her admission at Komarock Modern Healthcare.

Despite making Ms Marua’s hospitalization public, Bahati did not disclose the disease she is suffering from.

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]
Pulse Live Kenya

The Mama hit maker went on to ask his fans and followers to keep his wife in prayers.

“Yesterday was a long night for our family. My wife fell sick and ended up being admitted 😭 keep @diana_marua in your prayers 🙏,” shared Babati

Following the revelation, celebrities and fans took to the comment section to wish Ms Marua a quick recovery.

Quick Recovery Messages

kabusimon @diana_marua get healed on Jesus Name,”.

phoinahaircollectionHealing is your potion my love 🙏🙏”

tomdaktari “Quick recovery”

jeffaflexx_ “Quick recovery 🙏”

faithndutanjuguna “Quick recovery Diana”

being_kaptiveGet well soon😢😢😢😢”

Bahati’s wife Diana Marua Hospitalized [Photos]
Pulse Live Kenya

boen_kenya “Aki overworking wewe💔 quick recovery maa❤️❤️”

ambussi_ “She will be well in Gods name😢😢😍”

backyardshoez ‘Sending our prayers❤️❤️❤️”

mamak254 “😢😢😢quick recovery aunty madooh”

esthernyambush88 “Quick recovery to her”

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

