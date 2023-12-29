The sports category has moved to a new website.

Diana B narrates nasty road ordeal on her way to Christmas holiday destination

Amos Robi

Diana B was with her entire family when the accident happened

Diana Bahati
Diana Bahati

Content creator and rapper Diana Marua recently shared a harrowing experience when she and her husband faced an accident shortly after refueling their vehicle.

The incident occurred as the family was en route to a holiday destination with their children.

Opting to travel at night to avoid heavy traffic in Mai Mahiu, Diana B and her husband captured moments of refueling their vehicles on video.

After spending some time at the gas station creating content, they resumed their journey to Naivasha for their holiday.

Unfortunately, just moments after hitting the road, a car collided with the back of one of their vehicles, forcing an abrupt stop.

"Sijui nicheke ama nilie ama nikasirike, After nimewambia tumetoka kufuel gari ziko na mafuta three minutes later," Diana B said.

Diana B's damaged vehicle
Diana B's damaged vehicle Diana B's damaged vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

The right side of their car suffered significant damage, and the other vehicle involved was even worse off. Diana had to quickly find a place for her children while they dealt with the aftermath of the accident. No one was injured in the minor crash.

Remarkably, the vehicle had recently undergone a full service at the garage in preparation for the trip. The unexpected accident added a layer of stress to what was supposed to be a joyful holiday journey.

This festive season has unfortunately seen several significant road accidents across various routes.

A photo of a past accident
A photo of a past accident A photo of a past accident Pulse Live Kenya

On December 28, ten people lost their lives, and others sustained serious injuries in a collision along the Nyeri-Nyahururu road involving a salon car and a matatu. The matatu was headed from Nyahururu to Nyeri, while the salon car transported relatives from Nyeri to Nyahururu.

Earlier on December 24, a tragic accident claimed two lives when a Mash Poa bus, traveling from Nairobi to Malindi, collided with a truck near Taru along the Kwale-Mombasa highway.

The government has continued to urge motorists to exercise caution during this festive season where many people travel to different destinations.

Amos Robi
