The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Lynet Okumu

Irene Nekesa, a popular nanny working for Kenyan influencer Diana Marua, has introduced her hunk boyfriend, Kevo, to the public. Despite her fans’ excitement, some have warned her to be cautious, speculating that he may be interested in her money. Irene had previously disclosed that she earns a monthly salary of Sh100,000.

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa
Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa
  • Irene Nekesa has introduced her boyfriend, Kevo, to the public.
  • Fans have expressed excitement but some have cautioned her about his possible intentions.
  • Irene, who has worked for the Marua family for over five years, earns a monthly salary of Sh100,000.

Recommended articles

Irene Nekesa, one of the beloved nannies working for Kenyan influencer and content creator Diana Marua, has recently revealed that she is in a relationship.

This revelation sparked interest among her followers, who have come to admire her work ethic and personality.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent TikTok live video, Irene shared a glimpse of her love life, sparking reactions from fans and admirers alike.

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa
Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, the couple shared a lighthearted conversation, showcasing their affection for one another. The man, who introduced himself as Kevo, promptly clarified their relationship to fans who had assumed they might be related.

"She is not my sister... Ni mpoa," Kevo said, confirming that their connection is more than just friendship.

The session was filled with jovial exchanges, and some fans even encouraged the couple to show their affection more openly.

ADVERTISEMENT
Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa
Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the fans questioned Kevo’s intentions, suggesting he might be with Irene because of her association with Diana Marua and any financial benefits that come from it.

Kevo dispelled these assumptions, saying that Irene doesn’t have the kind of wealth fans might imagine. "She doesn’t have money; that’s why we’re together," he remarked, adding a playful touch to the discussion.

Diana Marua has three nannies: Irene, Josephine Kinuche, and Jane. Among them, Irene is the most senior, having worked with the Marua family for over five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was hired when Diana’s daughter, Heaven Bahati, was only five months old. Her dedication and work ethic were so impressive that Diana transitioned her from a day job to a full-time live-in nanny, making her an integral part of the family.

Diana has openly appreciated Irene’s contributions, saying that her presence brings peace and joy to their home.

Working as a full-time nanny for Diana Marua has opened several doors for Irene. During a 2022 interview with NTV, Irene disclosed that the salary for her role is Sh100,000 per month.

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa
Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to this income, Diana has helped Irene gain visibility on social media, where she has built a fanbase.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu, a Masinde Muliro University graduate, is a skilled journalist who blends storytelling with creativity, covering entertainment, lifestyle, business, and health, crafting narratives that resonate deeply with the audience.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Burning Spear, Glen Washington concerts in Kenya record dismal turnout [Videos]

Nadia Mukami announces break after asthma attack

Nadia Mukami announces break after asthma attack

Budget-friendly products Shiquo is shipping to Kenya next week

Budget-friendly products Shiquo is shipping to Kenya next week

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Bishop Kathy Kiuna celebrates as daughter Vanessa welcomes 2nd born

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Edday Nderitu showers Samidoh with love: Friend, partner & amazing father

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Betty Kyallo's candid message to influencers after Body by Design fiasco

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

Autopsy reveals what caused comedian Tabitha Gatwiri's death

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Lucy was wife to prominent businessman Francis Ng'ang'a.

What went wrong? Botched surgery kills wife of prominent car dealer

Comedian Vanessa Akinyi Cartoon Comedian

Cartoon Comedian ushers in a new beginning with 2 bold moves on her birthday

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa

Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Kenyan singer CMB Prezzo

5 defining chapters of CMB Prezzo's life that shaped his path to Christ