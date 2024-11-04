Who is Irene Nekesa’s bae? Diana Marua’s nanny goes public with her relationship

Irene Nekesa, one of the beloved nannies working for Kenyan influencer and content creator Diana Marua, has recently revealed that she is in a relationship.

This revelation sparked interest among her followers, who have come to admire her work ethic and personality.

Irene Nekesa introduces boyfriend to the public

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent TikTok live video, Irene shared a glimpse of her love life, sparking reactions from fans and admirers alike.

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

In the video, the couple shared a lighthearted conversation, showcasing their affection for one another. The man, who introduced himself as Kevo, promptly clarified their relationship to fans who had assumed they might be related.

"She is not my sister... Ni mpoa," Kevo said, confirming that their connection is more than just friendship.

The session was filled with jovial exchanges, and some fans even encouraged the couple to show their affection more openly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

Some of the fans questioned Kevo’s intentions, suggesting he might be with Irene because of her association with Diana Marua and any financial benefits that come from it.

Kevo dispelled these assumptions, saying that Irene doesn’t have the kind of wealth fans might imagine. "She doesn’t have money; that’s why we’re together," he remarked, adding a playful touch to the discussion.

Irene Nekesa's salary

Diana Marua has three nannies: Irene, Josephine Kinuche, and Jane. Among them, Irene is the most senior, having worked with the Marua family for over five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was hired when Diana’s daughter, Heaven Bahati, was only five months old. Her dedication and work ethic were so impressive that Diana transitioned her from a day job to a full-time live-in nanny, making her an integral part of the family.

Diana has openly appreciated Irene’s contributions, saying that her presence brings peace and joy to their home.

Working as a full-time nanny for Diana Marua has opened several doors for Irene. During a 2022 interview with NTV, Irene disclosed that the salary for her role is Sh100,000 per month.

Diana Marua's nanny Irene Nekesa Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT