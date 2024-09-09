Diana confesses she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati after 7 years

In June 2023, popular Kenyan artist Bahati made an exciting announcement about his upcoming wedding to his long-time partner, Diana Marua.

The couple had set a date for their union, planning to tie the knot on December 12, 2023.

However, this wedding did not take place, and the couple later revealed that they had rescheduled it for October 2024, their anniversary month.

Diana Marua & Bahati's wedding postponed again

Speaking in an interview with local media on September 8, Bahati shared that the October wedding plans might not happen as expected, and it is mainly due to Diana Marua's reluctance to settle on a date.

"We had planned our wedding for October 20, which is our anniversary day. But now Diana has been postponing every day. It’s not me anymore," Bahati explained.

Bahati went on to reveal that Diana is now considering a date in February, but he is hesitant to make any more announcements until Diana finalises her decision.

"I think she's talking of a date in February, so I don't want to talk about it before she makes it official because I have been announcing, and it makes me look like a clout chaser," he added.

Bahati also expressed his frustration over the constant changes, sharing a conversation they had.

"You wake up and say December 12 wedding, then Diana is like, 'Babe, that time people are busy, we will be travelling...' I'm like, 'But it's your day? It's about you.' She complained on Netflix, and I was like, 'Let's do this on October 20,' but... I think she's left to decide," Bahati said.

Diana Marua explains why she's not ready to walk down the aisle with Bahati

Diana Marua, on her part, has admitted that she is not ready for the wedding, which is why she keeps postponing it.

When asked what she needs to be prepared for, Diana confessed that she isn't entirely sure but is working towards it.

"Weddings give me a lot of butterflies... We had this conversation, and he asks me, 'Babe, why do you keep postponing?' and I’m like, 'I just want to be ready.' He asks, 'Ready for what?' and I tell him, 'I don't even know, but I just want to be ready.' I think it’s something I’m not mentally prepared for, but I’m working towards it," Diana explained.

She hinted that the wedding might take place sometime next year, though she avoided giving any specific dates.

"Honestly, maybe sometime next year," Diana stated.

Bahati pays dowry for Diana Marua after 7 years together

In October 2023, Bahati took a significant step in formalising their seven-year relationship by paying dowry to Diana's family.

This traditional ceremony marked an important milestone for the couple, even as the official wedding remains uncertain.

Bahati and Diana Marua have built a blended family together, consisting of five children. The couple shares three children, has one adopted son, and Bahati has a daughter from his previous relationship with Yvette Obura.

Despite the ongoing delays in their wedding plans, the couple continues to focus on their family and their shared journey.