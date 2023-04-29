DJ Brownskin breaks silence weeks after video of his wife taking her life went viral

In the video which went widely viral, Sharon Njeri who died on July 2022 is seen holding a cup and adding something to it before ingesting the mixture.

She then gave her final instructions stating that she would die and urged the DJ to take care of their children.

The situation quickly moved from bad to worse as Njeri got weak with saliva oozing out of her mouth as she tells DJ Brownskin, who was filming the moments while lying on a couch, to take care of their kids.

The video angered Kenyans who were on the DJ's neck questioning why he could watch the mother of his children take poison and slowly and painfully die.

DJ Brownskin responds to his critics

In response to his critics, DJ Brownskin on his Instagram stories shared a quote where he said his haters were waiting for the opportunity to turn against him as he did not give his side of the story.

“Anybody that believes lies about you before hearing your side of the story was already looking for a way to be against you,” he wrote.

Lawyer explains why DJ Brownskin could be charged with felony

Although no legal action has been taken against DJ Brownskin so far, popular lawyer Danstan Omari in an interview said that it was possible to charge the DJ with a felony.

Omari said that anyone who sees someone committing suicide and fails to take any action to stop or report the offence is guilty of a felony under Penal Code section 225 (Aiding suicide).

"If it is true that he was there, observed, and recorded, three offences were committed.

"The DJ never attempted to stop a commission of an offence, he never reported that there was a commission of an offence that has started and is going on. That is the first offence he will do, " Omari said.

