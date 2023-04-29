The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
DJ Brownskin breaks silence weeks after video of his wife taking her life went viral

Amos Robi

DJ Brownskin has maintained a deep silence since the video went viral

DJ Brownskin
DJ Brownskin

Weeks after disk jokey Michael Macharia popularly known as DJ Brownskin came under fire for recording his late wife as she allegedly committed suicide, Brownskin has finally broken his long silence and given what seems to be a brief statement.

In the video which went widely viral, Sharon Njeri who died on July 2022 is seen holding a cup and adding something to it before ingesting the mixture.

She then gave her final instructions stating that she would die and urged the DJ to take care of their children.

The situation quickly moved from bad to worse as Njeri got weak with saliva oozing out of her mouth as she tells DJ Brownskin, who was filming the moments while lying on a couch, to take care of their kids.

DJ Brownskin
DJ Brownskin Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DJ Brownskin Video - Netizens react with outrage, want probe of wife's death

The video angered Kenyans who were on the DJ's neck questioning why he could watch the mother of his children take poison and slowly and painfully die.

In response to his critics, DJ Brownskin on his Instagram stories shared a quote where he said his haters were waiting for the opportunity to turn against him as he did not give his side of the story.

“Anybody that believes lies about you before hearing your side of the story was already looking for a way to be against you,” he wrote.

DJ Brownskin and his late wife Sharon Njeri
DJ Brownskin and his late wife Sharon Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

Although no legal action has been taken against DJ Brownskin so far, popular lawyer Danstan Omari in an interview said that it was possible to charge the DJ with a felony.

Omari said that anyone who sees someone committing suicide and fails to take any action to stop or report the offence is guilty of a felony under Penal Code section 225 (Aiding suicide).

"If it is true that he was there, observed, and recorded, three offences were committed.

"The DJ never attempted to stop a commission of an offence, he never reported that there was a commission of an offence that has started and is going on. That is the first offence he will do, " Omari said.

Lawyer Danstan Omari
Lawyer Danstan Omari Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sharon's father breaks silence in message to DJ Brownskin

Omari further argued that the circumstances that put the DJ at the scene of the commission of the offence suggest that he participated in preparation for the commission of an offence.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

