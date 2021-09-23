Kenyan popular Disk Jockey Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve has lost his mother, Mary Hongo.
DJ Evolve’s Mother Mary Hongo has Died
According to the family, Mary Hongo passed on last evening, after developing some breathing complications.
She passed on while receiving treatment in Hospital.
Reports also indicate that DJ Evolve fainted after being informed that his mother had passed on.
