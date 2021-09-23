RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Evolve’s Mother Mary Hongo has Died

Dennis Milimo

Reports also indicate that DJ Evolve fainted after being informed that his mother had passed on

Kenyan popular Disk Jockey Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve has lost his mother, Mary Hongo.

According to the family, Mary Hongo passed on last evening, after developing some breathing complications.

She passed on while receiving treatment in Hospital.

Reports also indicate that DJ Evolve fainted after being informed that his mother had passed on.

More to follow

