DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

In his post, DJ Fatxo started with a quote from Psalms 37:5, "I have been young, and now am old; Yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, Nor his descendants begging bread."

He then expressed his delight in celebrating another year of life and thanked God for the gift of life.

Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

Turning 27, DJ Fatxo shared that the past year had been a rollercoaster ride for him.

He compared his experiences to gold that must go through the furnace to become refined.

He was referencing the investigation into Jeff Mwathi, who died after a night out with the DJ and his friends.

Detectives from the DCI forwarded the file to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for further action.

"27 please be kind juu this past year will always be pensive... nimepitia mengi," which translates to "27, please be kind because I've been through a lot."

Despite the challenges, DJ Fatxo remained optimistic, stating, "I’m not getting old, I’m just becoming experienced."

He expressed his gratitude for surviving the challenges of the past 365 days and turning a year older, appreciating the lessons learned along the way.

In his post, DJ Fatxo also emphasised the importance of doing good to others, as it would come back unexpectedly.

