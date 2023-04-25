The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

Denis Mwangi

Lawrence Njuguna Wagura, popularly known as DJ Fatxo, took to social media to share a heartfelt post as he celebrated his birthday.

Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo
Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo

DJ Fatxo expressed his gratitude and reflections on another year of life with his fans and followers on Tuesday, April 25.

Recommended articles

In his post, DJ Fatxo started with a quote from Psalms 37:5, "I have been young, and now am old; Yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, Nor his descendants begging bread."

He then expressed his delight in celebrating another year of life and thanked God for the gift of life.

Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo
Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Turning 27, DJ Fatxo shared that the past year had been a rollercoaster ride for him.

He compared his experiences to gold that must go through the furnace to become refined.

He was referencing the investigation into Jeff Mwathi, who died after a night out with the DJ and his friends.

Detectives from the DCI forwarded the file to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji for further action.

READ: DJ Fatxo bags Mugithi artist of the year award

ADVERTISEMENT

"27 please be kind juu this past year will always be pensive... nimepitia mengi," which translates to "27, please be kind because I've been through a lot."

Despite the challenges, DJ Fatxo remained optimistic, stating, "I’m not getting old, I’m just becoming experienced."

Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo
Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo Kenyan entertainmener DJ Fatxo Pulse Live Kenya

He expressed his gratitude for surviving the challenges of the past 365 days and turning a year older, appreciating the lessons learned along the way.

In his post, DJ Fatxo also emphasised the importance of doing good to others, as it would come back unexpectedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also highlighted the need to pray for protection against the unseen challenges in life, acknowledging that there's a lot we cannot see or control.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Maina Kageni recalls how Mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

From wedding bells to hospital bed! Actor Vicky Muthiora's harrowing experience

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

DJ Fatxo celebrates 27th birthday with pensive post

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

Oga Obinna exits Kiss 100 unexpectedly, here's why

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

I couldn't keep up - Masauti opens up about dropping out of school in Form 2

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

Tanasha Donna clashes with a fan over post on son Naseeb Jr's Instagram account

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

8 celebrities who gifted their spouses cars & houses

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Emotions run high as Shorn Arwa relocates to UK [Video]

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Awinja's Perfect Wedding: Actress confirms wedding was part of a show

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview