DJ Mo shares tips on how to pray before making love

Lynet Okumu

DJ Mo elaborated how couples should pray before getting into action

Singer Size 8's husband DJ Mo has encouraged couples to pray before making love. Speaking with a local media house on Monday July 11, the father-of-two said praying before diving into action helps a man to show prowess for longer.

This was in response to the backlash received by his wife after she shared the significant reasons for married couples to contemplate praying before engaging in intimacy.

Speaking during a previous interview, the mother of two said she prays for the desire for intimacy when her husband wants it but she doesn't feel ready.

Prior to engaging in intimate moments, the gospel singer disclosed that she typically offers prayers for her husband DJ Mo, seeking divine assistance and the ability to fulfill his desires.

"When he comes, I hold him and say 'Father in the name of Jesus' (He doesn't know). I always tell God to give him strength. I want to hold on," she said.

The preacher said she discreetly utters those prayers without her husband's awareness, seeking divine assistance in enabling her husband to satisfy her and to ward off distracting thoughts.

"I always pray in my heart and say to God, 'God, Father, give this man strength, you are the one who created this act, Father, the way you created it, I want to enjoy it the way you saw it," she said

Supporting his wife fully on the matter, DJ Mo said when he is on his way home, he asks God to give them a good show.

He defended Size 8 from netizens who felt like the subject was offensive.

"Basically wasee hawakuelewa, you cant just hold hands and tell God now we want to do this give us the moods, No!. Its something that happens.

"Ni kama tu vile unaambiaga God nimeednda kwa interview... can i get it? So what happens is, ni kitu unashinda ukijiongelesha through out the day," he said.

Size 8 and DJ Mo have been married for almost a decade and are blessed with two kids.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
