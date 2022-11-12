RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

The Murayas over the moon as son turns a year older

Masia Wambua

DJ Mo married Size 8 in 2013 and they have been together for 8 years.

Size 8 and DJ MO
Size 8 and DJ MO

Gospel disc jockey, DJ Mo and his wife, Size 8 celebrated their son's birthday as the young boy turned a year older.

The two sweethearts have a daughter Ladasha Belle Muraya born on November 19 2015 and a son Samuel Muraya Jr born on November 12, 2019, the latter turned three and none of the two could hide their joy in celebrating their son.

DJ Mo was all joyous as he celebrated his son on his big day. Mo referred to his son, Muraya Junior as a miracle baby saying he cannot wait for him to grow up so the two can hustle in the streets together.

Mo went ahead and asked God to watch over him and protect him always as he grows up.

DJ MO and Size 8
DJ MO and Size 8 DJ MO and Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

"Miracle baby is now 3 years. My son, may you grow to be a happy and healthy soul. Daddy is here to spoil you. Please grow fast so that we may hustle together in these streets. May God protect you always. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Size 8 who after the birth of the son revealed that it was not easy as she had numerous health complications also shared her message to her son thanking God for seeing her son through the hard times and healing him.

"Today is my son Muraya Junior's birthday. He turns 3 years. Glory to God. Thank you, Jesus Christ," she said.

The pregnancy complication Size 8 was talking of is characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems, most often the liver and kidneys.

DJ Mo and wife Size 8
DJ Mo and wife Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

The condition mostly manifests after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.

Size 8 who doubles as a pastor revealed that her son was born through a Caesarian Section (CS) at 34 weeks and was put straight to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and that she almost lost him the second day after birth.

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
