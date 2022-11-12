The Murayas over the moon as son turns a year older

The two sweethearts have a daughter Ladasha Belle Muraya born on November 19 2015 and a son Samuel Muraya Jr born on November 12, 2019, the latter turned three and none of the two could hide their joy in celebrating their son.

DJ Mo was all joyous as he celebrated his son on his big day. Mo referred to his son, Muraya Junior as a miracle baby saying he cannot wait for him to grow up so the two can hustle in the streets together.

Mo went ahead and asked God to watch over him and protect him always as he grows up.

DJ MO and Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

"Miracle baby is now 3 years. My son, may you grow to be a happy and healthy soul. Daddy is here to spoil you. Please grow fast so that we may hustle together in these streets. May God protect you always. Happy birthday," he wrote.

Size 8 who after the birth of the son revealed that it was not easy as she had numerous health complications also shared her message to her son thanking God for seeing her son through the hard times and healing him.

"Today is my son Muraya Junior's birthday. He turns 3 years. Glory to God. Thank you, Jesus Christ," she said.

The pregnancy complication Size 8 was talking of is characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to other organ systems, most often the liver and kidneys.

Pulse Live Kenya

The condition mostly manifests after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had been normal.