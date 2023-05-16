The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

Fabian Simiyu

While on vacation with DJ Mo, Size 8 has explained why she can no longer wear a swimming costume

Size 8
Size 8

Gospel artist and evangelist Size 8 has surprised her fans by sharing a clip of herself swimming in a white dress while playfully convincing her husband DJ Mo not to join her in the pool wearing his swimming costume.

Recommended articles

The mother of two is currently at the coast, celebrating Mother's Day as mentioned in one of her posts.

In the video, Size 8 tries to explain to her husband that she can't wear her swimming costume anymore because things have changed now that she is a Pastor.

Size 8 and Dj Mo on their vacation
Size 8 and Dj Mo on their vacation Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Size 8’s reaction after daughter is voted most stylish celebrity kid in East Africa

She went on and explained people are not supposed to expose their bodies too much as she called upon DJ Mo to join her.

"Come and join me. Come let's swim. Come babe, the water is cool," Size 8 begged Dj Mo to join her.

DJ Mo had no option but joined her reluctantly while dressed in a white t-shirt and short but got out of the water moments later while claiming that he got into the water to support his wife who is an evangelist.

Back in 2020, Size 8 was attacked online after DJ Mo shared her images online while in a bikini during one of her vacations and DJ Mo came to her rescue back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Mo simply told off his haters to advise their wives on what to wear and leave his wife alone.

READ: Nothing will change until I die - DJ Mo's message to Size 8 amid cheating allegations

djmokenya Babe kesho I won’t allow this honestly — swimming na full attire. And am here supporting you on this. I won’t allow this again.

ADVERTISEMENT

sharon_cheruto_koech Lakini wakenya sipendi vile mlifanya our girl lakini aah size 8 acha jokes we vaa tu swimsuit mungu ataelewa.

gaceri.marangu Swim privately without a camera or an audience. Simple. Pulling such a dress is such a task. Ama uwachie swimming the aqua animals.

prisca_amollo_couture Hii sasa ndio inabamba. Naona watu waki swim na costume ya Kitenge sasa.

_s.e.cret Hii dunia hukiishi kuangalia what will people say.. you will never be you, you will keep living in fear in the name of what will people say, just do you after role people will still have something to say.

ADVERTISEMENT

samychaminade Hii ndoa ya Mr Dj na pastor ibarikiwe tu.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display [Video]

Njugush shows off ATM in his house after Sonko's money display [Video]

Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

Sonko's daughter speaks out after father's video flaunting cash

Anapenda madem wakona pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Anapenda madem wakona pesa - Netizens caution Jovial over new boyfriend

Harmonize accused of stealing Rwandese girlfriend by former friend H Baba

Harmonize accused of stealing Rwandese girlfriend by former friend H Baba

Chameleone's mother: Men who don't give transport money are reason women are acting up

Chameleone's mother: Men who don't give transport money are reason women are acting up

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Asake & Ayra Starr are the top artists on Spotify's biggest African Playlist

Ambassador Big Ted honoured with prestigious award in the US

Ambassador Big Ted honoured with prestigious award in the US

Amber Ray & Rapudo welcome their first child, Africanah [Video]

Amber Ray & Rapudo welcome their first child, Africanah [Video]

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan comedian and actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

'Njoro Wa Uba' actor Duncan Ochonjo passes away

Stephen Otieno aka Useful Idioty

Useful Idioty opens up on overcoming financial woes after Crazy Kennar split

Tanzanian singer Harmonize

Harmonize shares photo of new lover, vows to get tattoo of her name

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Jackie Matubia & Blessing Lungaho break silence on breakup rumours