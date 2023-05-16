Size 8 makes a splash in the pool in long white dress

The mother of two is currently at the coast, celebrating Mother's Day as mentioned in one of her posts.

In the video, Size 8 tries to explain to her husband that she can't wear her swimming costume anymore because things have changed now that she is a Pastor.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

She went on and explained people are not supposed to expose their bodies too much as she called upon DJ Mo to join her.

"Come and join me. Come let's swim. Come babe, the water is cool," Size 8 begged Dj Mo to join her.

DJ Mo had no option but joined her reluctantly while dressed in a white t-shirt and short but got out of the water moments later while claiming that he got into the water to support his wife who is an evangelist.

Back in 2020, Size 8 was attacked online after DJ Mo shared her images online while in a bikini during one of her vacations and DJ Mo came to her rescue back then.

ADVERTISEMENT

DJ Mo simply told off his haters to advise their wives on what to wear and leave his wife alone.

Instagram reactions

djmokenya Babe kesho I won’t allow this honestly — swimming na full attire. And am here supporting you on this. I won’t allow this again.

ADVERTISEMENT

sharon_cheruto_koech Lakini wakenya sipendi vile mlifanya our girl lakini aah size 8 acha jokes we vaa tu swimsuit mungu ataelewa.

gaceri.marangu Swim privately without a camera or an audience. Simple. Pulling such a dress is such a task. Ama uwachie swimming the aqua animals.

prisca_amollo_couture Hii sasa ndio inabamba. Naona watu waki swim na costume ya Kitenge sasa.

_s.e.cret Hii dunia hukiishi kuangalia what will people say.. you will never be you, you will keep living in fear in the name of what will people say, just do you after role people will still have something to say.

ADVERTISEMENT