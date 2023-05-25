Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

In an interview with Nairobi News, she spoke candidly about her determination to embrace the blessings of motherhood once again, despite the challenges she has faced in the past.

Despite the hurdles she has encountered during previous pregnancies, Size 8 remains steadfast in her hope for a larger family.

Expressing her faith in timing, she stated, "For now, we will patiently wait upon the Lord's timing. It's not the right time, but perhaps in the coming years."

ADVERTISEMENT

Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the tragic losses she has experienced, Size 8's unwavering optimism shines through as she eagerly anticipates the possibility of welcoming another child into her loving embrace.

Size 8's journey to motherhood has been marked by near-death experiences and heartbreaking losses. She revealed that severe preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure during pregnancy, posed significant obstacles to her dream of expanding her family.

Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite enduring paralysis and other complications, Size 8's resilient spirit remains unbroken, and she continues to draw strength from her unwavering faith and determination.

In addition to her aspirations for motherhood, Size 8 shared her plans for a return to the music industry. Encouraged by her husband DJ MO, she expressed her eagerness to release new music and reignite her passion for her craft.

Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on her past choices, Size 8 openly acknowledged her regrets about chasing fame and material success. She now recognizes that true fulfilment lies in embracing authenticity and focusing on the things that truly matter.

She emphasized the importance of prioritizing genuine experiences and cherishing the gift of life above all else.