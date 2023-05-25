The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Size 8 opens up on plans for baby number 3

Amos Robi

Size 8 has had near-death experiences in her last two pregnancies

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8

Celebrated gospel singer-turned-preacher Linet Masiro Munyali popularly known as Size 8 has revealed her heartfelt desire to expand her family and have a third child.

In an interview with Nairobi News, she spoke candidly about her determination to embrace the blessings of motherhood once again, despite the challenges she has faced in the past.

Despite the hurdles she has encountered during previous pregnancies, Size 8 remains steadfast in her hope for a larger family.

Expressing her faith in timing, she stated, "For now, we will patiently wait upon the Lord's timing. It's not the right time, but perhaps in the coming years."

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8 Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Despite the tragic losses she has experienced, Size 8's unwavering optimism shines through as she eagerly anticipates the possibility of welcoming another child into her loving embrace.

Size 8's journey to motherhood has been marked by near-death experiences and heartbreaking losses. She revealed that severe preeclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure during pregnancy, posed significant obstacles to her dream of expanding her family.

Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo
Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo Size 8 and her husband DJ Mo Pulse Live Kenya
Despite enduring paralysis and other complications, Size 8's resilient spirit remains unbroken, and she continues to draw strength from her unwavering faith and determination.

In addition to her aspirations for motherhood, Size 8 shared her plans for a return to the music industry. Encouraged by her husband DJ MO, she expressed her eagerness to release new music and reignite her passion for her craft.

Gospel singer Size 8
Gospel singer Size 8 Gospel singer Size 8 Pulse Live Kenya

Reflecting on her past choices, Size 8 openly acknowledged her regrets about chasing fame and material success. She now recognizes that true fulfilment lies in embracing authenticity and focusing on the things that truly matter.

She emphasized the importance of prioritizing genuine experiences and cherishing the gift of life above all else.

Recognizing the pitfalls of pursuing superficial rewards, she encourages others to find their own path to fulfillment and to appreciate the blessings that surround them.

