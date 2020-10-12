NTV Crossover 101 DJ Samuel Muraya popularly known as DJ Mo has penned down a beautiful message to his wife Linet Munyali alias Size 8 as they celebrate their 7th marriage anniversary.

In his message, MO mentioned that nothing will ever change, as Size 8 will always remain to be the mother of his children and the foundation of his family.

He went ahead to confess that they have been through up and downs but he will not allow the outside forces to destroy his family.

Size 8 and DJ MO

Mo's to Size 8

"This is my wife @size8reborn

Nothing will change till I die , the mother of my children and the foundation of my family ❤️...There’s so much I can say. I will not run or hide ...

We’ve had our ups and downs .While reprehensible, the human me is beyond the battle, and I don’t think there can ever be a better moment to say I’m sorry and I love you ❤️ . God chose me for you, I know I drive you crazy at times, but you know nothing good comes without its share of problems…

Through the ups and down we have been together, you know I never back down from a challenge this is no exception. I am blessed to call you MY QUEEN no matter how big the distraction seems.

Together forever babe , LET the world know you my one and only ...YOU COMPLETE ME ❤️... HAPPY 7th Anniversary . 7years here we are 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ #themurayasAt7” shared DJ Mo.

Also Read: Fight for your marriage, cheating is a minor offence - Betty Bayo to Size 8

Size 8 on their 7th Anniversary

On the other hand, Size 8 also jot down a heartfelt post, celebrating the marriage institution and her hubby DJ Mo amid cheating allegations that have rocked their union for the past few days.

“Jesus Christ love is too much, excess love!! Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away

@djmokenya 7th anniversary to God be the glory #themurayasat7” shared Size 8.

Size 8 and DJ Mo

Last week, Size 8 stated that a lot had been said about her marriage but she had opted to pray about it and hope God will see her the difficult situation.

At the same time Mo said “A family that prays together , stays together 😍 #TheMurayas @size8reborn @ladashabelle.wambo @muraya.jnr #DinewiththeMurayas Keep it here”.

Also Read: KOT reacts to allegations of DJ MO cheating on his wife Size 8