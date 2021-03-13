Disk Jockey Pierra Makena has penned down an emotional message to President Uhuru Kenyatta after his directive on banning public gatherings to contain the spread of covid-19.

In the letter, Ms Makena said the covid-19 containment measures denied people in the entertainment industry a chance to make a living, and just when they had found ways to work, he has placed a ban on gatherings.

She mentioned that her event, Park and Chill is an event that has adhered to all the set rules in stopping further spread of covid-19 and ends at 8pm, the same time restaurants close, but it has been cancelled.

DJ Pierra Makena pens down emotional message to President Uhuru after cancellation of public gatherings

DJ Makena said she hopes the message gets to the president, insisting that she believes there was a misinterpretation in his speech, and he should help entertainers.

“Dear Mr. President.

Its a sad day for me as an entertainer in this country. This covid is taking a toll on us. We were denied anything that could make us earn a genuine living... but we didn't give up coz we believe its for our good. We have now learnt new way to fit in the new normal! As creatives we have come up with ideas... Park and chill is an okay event Mr President. We keep social distancing whilst in our cars... just like restaurants we close at.8:15pm we have observed all the covid guidelines given to us. Why cancel us? I know I can never reach you face to face but somehow this might get to you. I deeply believe there is a misinterpretation of your speech. Please help!! 🙏” wrote Pierra Makena.