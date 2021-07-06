In post seen by Pulse Live, DJ Shiti said that his skit with the former Tahidi High actor will be released on Wednesday and will premiere on his YouTube Channel.

“This Wednesday at 12:00 noon ndani ya #SinemaZaDjShiti we are taking Comedy to the Next Level with the Legendary himself #OmoshKizaaaangila...🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥” wrote DJ Shiti.

DJ Shiti excites fans as he features Omosh in his comedy skits Pulse Live Kenya

The actor’s post attracted lots of positive feedback from his fans and followers, who lauded him for working with Omosh.

Lately the funnyman has been keeping his fans entertained through short vines and skits via his social media pages and YouTube channel that enjoys a following of over 199K subscribers.

In 2014, DJ Shiti joined The Real Househelps of Kawangware but only to appear strictly for five episodes. However, public demand led to his full-time character in the show.

Reactions

terencecreative “Nakuja na tripod”

jimmigathu “Omosh is BACK!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥”

wekesafabian “Wooow bring him back shiti”

arrow.b.boy “Nice one Shiti👏...Yes Omosh amekua kwa drama nyingi of late ...but let it not be forgotten how great he is kwa kazi yake”

eugeneeugo “😂😂ile desighn anaangalia hiyo reflector anaeza songa nayo😂😂”

gee_murithi “Umempea kazi.... Asante serikali 😂”

levis_iano “Na umshoo aache kulialia😂😂😂😂😂”

safaricomboys “Umeokolea jamaa wetu manzee...imeweza Sana hii”

starkid_bright “Alar! Anataka kunyakua reflector akauze ama 😂”

drummdrew “Huwezi dhan n ww hua analia Lia apa😂😂😂”

reagan_shaid “🏃🏃💯 tuko rada mziiing”

Actor Omosh Pulse Live Kenya

The collaboration between DJ Shiti and Omosh comes days after the Ex- Tahidi high actor apologized to Kenyans following a backlash after asking for help again.

In an Interview, with Hiram Maina, Omosh said that he never expected that his sentiments will anger Kenyans.

I'm Sorry

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do…ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia...Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.