Omosh finally apologizes to Kenyans, promises to never beg again

In an Interview, with Hiram Maina, Omosh said that he never expected that his sentiments will anger Kenyans.

I'm Sorry

“Mimi mwenye nilikuja kujiuliza surely what did I do…ushawahi fanya kitu mpaka wewe mwenyewe unajichukia...Unafanaya kitu alafu you start wishing you never did it.

Reason being, umeudhi watu..mimi sikuwa najua wakenya wataudhika hivo..nilikuwa najua watachukulia huyu ni ule Omosh Joker, Kitu kama hiyo.

But One thing kwani nini walichukulia serious is because they gave me their money. They fought for my upcoming again. Kenyans please, I know you are forgiving, I’m just your brother please forgive me, please Naomba tu, am so sorry, you will never here of that again. You will never hear that from me again. But when you hear from me it will be entertainment” Omosh said.

Rehab

Asked on whether he was willing to go back to rehab, Omosh, said that he has been there twice and it’s a personal decision that one has to make.

"I have been to rehab twice…Rehab can only be a personal decision. I have to involve my family as well. No one can be forced to go to rehab. I do not see the point of going back to rehab, but I think visiting a counselor once in a while would be the best option for me," said Omosh.

He also addressed his viral drunk video, stating that it happened sometime back.

He admitted that he had come from a party but defended that it was an old video and Kenyans were judging him unfairly.

"Some of those videos are old and are just being used to escalate the issue. It is good for people to ask randomly from my neighbours. For example, that video I was coming from bash and random people recorded me," he responded.

"I would like for people to come to the ground and maybe even speak to my neighbours or even my family around," he added.

He also said that claims that he was back to his old drinking habits were misleading.

Appeal for Help

On June 25, 2021, Omosh angered Kenyans after he came out appealing for help once again, months after Kenyans came to his rescue.

In an interview with TV47, Omosh disclosed that many people who promised to help him gave empty promises. The actor says he is in need of a camera, tripod, lights and a microphone to produce his planned comedy skits.