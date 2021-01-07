Gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi are expecting their first child together.

A happy DK made the revelation via his Instagram, after sharing a photo posing beside his pregnant wife with his hand on her bulging stomach.

“He has made everything beautiful in its time.❤@shanicewangechi @rfh_healthcare” shared DK Kwenye Beat.

DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi

RFH Healthcare also took to the gram to congratulate the ‘Asusu’ hitmaker over what they termed as being party of their pregnancy Journey.

“Eiiiish!!! @dkkwenyebeat 👏🎊👏 Life is full of blessings, indeed! Congratulations as you expect your bundle of joy!

May God bless your Queen with a safe pregnancy and a joyous baby.

We're honored to be part of your story. Accept our heartiest wishes on such an amazing time of your life. 😀🤰😀 Thank you for choosing RFH Healthcare!” reads the message.

Following the announcement, Celebrities and fans also joined the conversation, congratulating DK and Shanice.

Congratulatory Messages

