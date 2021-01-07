Gospel singer DK Kwenye Beat and his wife Shanice Wangechi are expecting their first child together.
A happy DK made the revelation via his Instagram, after sharing a photo posing beside his pregnant wife with his hand on her bulging stomach.
“He has made everything beautiful in its time.❤@shanicewangechi @rfh_healthcare” shared DK Kwenye Beat.
RFH Healthcare also took to the gram to congratulate the ‘Asusu’ hitmaker over what they termed as being party of their pregnancy Journey.
“Eiiiish!!! @dkkwenyebeat 👏🎊👏 Life is full of blessings, indeed! Congratulations as you expect your bundle of joy!
May God bless your Queen with a safe pregnancy and a joyous baby.
We're honored to be part of your story. Accept our heartiest wishes on such an amazing time of your life. 😀🤰😀 Thank you for choosing RFH Healthcare!” reads the message.
Following the announcement, Celebrities and fans also joined the conversation, congratulating DK and Shanice.
Also Read: Kambua announces second pregnancy (Photo)
Congratulatory Messages
diana_di_mumbe “Congratulations kasee 🔥”
guardianangelglobal “CONGRATULATIONS BROTHER 👊👊👊”
masterpieceking_ “Congrats fathela”
mrseedofficial “Aaah my guy CONGRATULATIONS umekuwa ukitufichia white kumbe hehE”
nicahthequeen “Congratulations my G😍😍”
hopekidhk “Congratulations my G”
ladybee_254 “Congratulations My Brother 🙏❤️”
mme_lady_ “Congratulations @dkkwenyebeat @shanicewangechi ...”
jfamkenya ‘Welcome to this other side @dkkwenyebeat congratulations 🍾”
mylee_staicey “CONGRATULATIONS HUNIEYYYY❤️ @shanicewangechi 😘”
badmananchor “Stamina Daddy did it 👏 congratulations”
willy.paul.msafi “Congrats for having sex without protection with ur girlfriend”
kimdannykenya “Mungu mkuu, congrats blaza👊”