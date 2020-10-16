Citizen TV presenter and singer Kambua has announced her second pregnancy, a year after giving birth to her first-born son, Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu.

The mother of one took to Instagram to reveal the good news to her fans, stating that when she thought God had already done too much for her, he did it again.

“God of Sarah... God of Hannah...God of KAMBUA! 😭 Just when I thought you had done too much...! YOU did it again! 🤰🏾✨✨✨,” said Kambua who also shared a picture of her bulging baby bump.

Photo

Kambua announces second pregnancy (Photo)

The announcement of the Mathus expected bundle of joy comes about a year and 2 months after the birth of their first-born son.

Kambua and her husband Pastor Jackson Mathu had their first child after more than 6 years of unsuccessfully trying to have a baby.

Testimony

She later opened up about the long wait and the sadness that would overwhelm her whenever a pregnancy announcement was made by her friends on social media.

Kambua announces second pregnancy (Photo)

“For waiting wombs, pregnancy announcements can be serious triggers. I have lived it - how you just want to be so happy for others but somehow your own grief and struggle overwhelms you. My journey is a miracle whose details I still haven’t shared. One day I will. But as God continues to write my story and perfect what He began, let me share my heart with you. I've been around long enough and been through enough to know that pregnancy journeys are not perfect- far from it. They are messy, hope-filled, scary, joyful, and just very... complicated. I also know that for waiting wombs, pregnancy announcements can be serious triggers. I have lived it- how you just want to be so happy for others but somehow your grief and struggle overwhelms you,” wrote Kambua.

Upon receiving news of her second pregnancy, thousands of fans went on to send their congratulatory messages in the post below.