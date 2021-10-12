RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

The graduation party was attended by Justice Isaac Lenaola, PLO Lumumba among others

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter
Lawyer Donald Kipkorir and his daughter

Prominent city lawyer Donald Kipkorir gifted his daughter a brand new car upon graduating with Distinction from Birmingham City University, in the UK.

The car gift was handed over to her during a party that had been put together to celebrate her success.

“My Beloved Daughter graduated with Distinction from Birmingham City University… my BFFs led by Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola, came to Bless her. I give thanks to God Almighty for the many favors He grants me …. And we danced!” shared Donald Kipkorir.

The Car gift Donald gave his daughter
The Car gift Donald gave his daughter Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya

The invites only party was attended by the likes of; Hon. Justice Isaac Lenaola, PLO Lumumba among others.

“… my BFFs led by Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola, came to Bless her. I give thanks to God Almighty for the many favors He grants me …. And we danced”

“My Beloved Daughter & Her Circle of Loyal Friends …. Like Dad, she is building her BFFs. May God Bless her paths” wrote Donald Kipkorir.

The act of the city lawyer gifting his daughter a new car and throwing an exquisite party for her elicited lots of positive vibrations from his followers on Instagram.

Donald Kipkorir and his daughter
Donald Kipkorir and his daughter Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
The Car gift Kipkorir gave his daughter
The Car gift Kipkorir gave his daughter Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory Messages

chriskirwa “Congratulations to her 🙏🙏🙏🔥🔥”

aggreysayi “Congratulations to her 🎉🎊🎈”

davidmuriithiShe has made the Village proud. Well done bro 🙌🏾”

winmitch “Congratulations to you and your lovely daughter. Can't wait to see what the future holds for the lovely young lady 😍”

princepaulwaraho “Congratulations 🎉🎉🎉🎉”

cheptaboret “Congratulations”

omwenga_deeCongratulations to her 😊”

mash_n_nicholasVisionary people to bless her , Respect to Parents 👏”

keem_moneyCongratulations on her outstanding achievement 👏👏👏”

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir's daughter
Lawyer Donald Kipkorir's daughter Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya

flavianmbusi “👏👏👏Congratulations 🎉”

allanruto “Congratulations to her 👏👏”

nkatha_ya_muka “Congratulations to her🔥👏”

ahadilizz “Congratulations to your daughter...may she flourish in EVERYTHING she does”

herbertnavas “Congratulations 🎉 .a Polo is a nice choice 🔥”

rshiqsShe's beautiful😍, Congratulations to her!!”

miss.kilelBeautiful milestone 👏👏”

official_jen_sjostrom “Congrats cheptanyon”

Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola at Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party
Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola at Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
Donald Kipkorir with PLO Lumbumba
Donald Kipkorir with PLO Lumbumba Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party
Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Photos from Donald Kipkorir’s daughter’s graduation Party Pulse Live Kenya

