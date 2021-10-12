Donald Kipkorir gifts daughter new car as she graduates from Birmingham City University

Prominent city lawyer Donald Kipkorir gifted his daughter a brand new car upon graduating with Distinction from Birmingham City University, in the UK.
The graduation party was attended by Justice Isaac Lenaola, PLO Lumumba among others
The car gift was handed over to her during a party that had been put together to celebrate her success.
“My Beloved Daughter graduated with Distinction from Birmingham City University… my BFFs led by Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola, came to Bless her. I give thanks to God Almighty for the many favors He grants me …. And we danced!” shared Donald Kipkorir.
The invites only party was attended by the likes of; Hon. Justice Isaac Lenaola, PLO Lumumba among others.
“… my BFFs led by Hon.Justice Isaac Lenaola, came to Bless her. I give thanks to God Almighty for the many favors He grants me …. And we danced”
“My Beloved Daughter & Her Circle of Loyal Friends …. Like Dad, she is building her BFFs. May God Bless her paths” wrote Donald Kipkorir.
The act of the city lawyer gifting his daughter a new car and throwing an exquisite party for her elicited lots of positive vibrations from his followers on Instagram.
