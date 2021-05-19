Hope she will be named Malindi- Lawyer Donald Kipkorir on Naomi Campbell's newborn

In a tweet, Kipkorir congratulated Ms Campbell, saying he hopes the bouncing baby girl will be named Malindi.

“Naomi Campbell, 50, Kenya’s Goodwill Ambassador has given birth to her first child .... As a patriotic Kenya, I offer my most sincere congratulations & blessings. Hope the child will be called Kenya or Malindi” reads Donald Kipkirir’s tweet.

Kipkorir’s wish come hours after Naomi Campbell took to her Instagram account to announce that she had welcomed a newborn into her family.

In a surprise Instagram post, the 50-year-old International Model said that she is happy to be a mother, despite not making any public acknowledgment that she was expecting a Baby.

“A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love” wrote Naomi Campbell.

Reacting to the news, Ms Campbell’s mother Valerie Morris Campbell, said that she had waited for long to be a grandmother.

"I'm beyond thrilled as I've waited a long time to be a grandmother." shared Ms Campbell’s mother.