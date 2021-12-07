Don’t be too quick to judge - Mulamwah breaks silence on breakup with Sonie

In a carefully worded statement, Mulamwah asked netizens refrain from judging them, stating that they decided to go separate ways long ago but kept it under wraps.

“This is my favourite picture of us in my gallery, only you and I know what memories it evokes and what prevailed after. It has been the best experience with you by my side. Sad, but Carrol & I decided to call it quits.

“We both decided to separate a very long time ago but we so it fit to also put everything straight that we are no longer together as partners. Of course our beautiful daughter's priorities come first, and she will never lack anything within my reach,” shared Mulamwah.

Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

The funnyman went on to wish Sonie well in her future endeavors, saying he greatful for the memories they created together.

“For Carrol thanks for everything I still have the utmost respect for you, and all the best ahead. Don’t be too quick to judge neither me, Carrol nor Ruth for our actions and choices maybe one day it will all unfold open and you'll get the clear picture of what really transpired , its not easy to just step out without solid reasons , we could no longer sacrifice our peace and live in pretense for your happiness,” wrote Mulamwah.

He advised other couples to always walk away when things are not working instead of violence.

Mulamwah also made it clear that he was not clout chasing.

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

“And to other couples out there , when things don’t work out don’t resolve to violence , sit down and square things out peacefully ,there's always still a life after everything .

Instead of mockery laughter and trolls , pray for us , this is quite a lot for us to go through now , you never know who could be next . We don’t clout - (as you call it )- on such sensitive matters involving lives . All the best, Baraka. Let’s get back to work 🖤,” he added.

Sonie’s Announcement

On Monday, Sonie said that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.