RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah and I are no longer together - Sonie as she announces breakup

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

The two welcomed their first baby in September this year

Mulamwah and Sonie
Mulamwah and Sonie

Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie has raised eyebrows among her followers and fans after announcing that she is no longer an item with baby daddy David Oyando aka Mulamwah.

Recommended articles

Sonie alleged that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us. Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted,” reads the post in part.

Mulamwah and Sonie
Mulamwah and Sonie Mulamwah and Sonie Pulse Live Kenya

All the Best

Sonie went on to wish Mulamwah well in his future endeavors, stating that she is greatful for the memories they created together.

“To Mulamwa, thank you so much for letting me be part of your life for those year I appreciate sana and I’ll forever treasure the memories. In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best. Keeping winning and God bless every step of your life,” she added.

To her fans Muthoni said; “To my fans, thank you for your support and love that you’ve been showing me. May God bless each and everyone of you. As I continue with this journey, allow me to be gracing your phones with amazing contents and I know for sure mtapenda😊. Kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika ugali so we MOVE FORWARD and pray for better tomorrow😍 . Keep supporting and showing love. Kazi izidii💪🏼 Love y’all,”.

Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo)
Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Mulamwah and sonie reveal their daughter’s face for the first time (Photo) Pulse Live Kenya

The breakup announcement come days after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Mulamwah is yet to commend on the breakup reports.

However, fans found it hard to buy the breakup announcement, stating that the couple was out to clout chase.

Newborn

Mwalamwah and Sonie welcomed a newborn baby named Keilah Oyando into their family on September 20, 2021.

Sonie's Post
Sonie's Post Sonie's Post Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Mulamwah and I are no longer together - Sonie as she announces breakup

Mulamwah and I are no longer together - Sonie as she announces breakup

Diana B breaks Bahati’s record as she clocks 1 million views in 48 hours

Diana B breaks Bahati’s record as she clocks 1 million views in 48 hours

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

Jabidii delivers electrifying performance of his new song in Ghana [VIDEO]

Jabidii delivers electrifying performance of his new song in Ghana [VIDEO]

I do not chase clout, clout chases me - Eric Omondi

I do not chase clout, clout chases me - Eric Omondi

Eugene Mbugua unveils new show, as 'Our Perfect Wedding' returns after 2 yrs [Photos]

Eugene Mbugua unveils new show, as 'Our Perfect Wedding' returns after 2 yrs [Photos]

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]