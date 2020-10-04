Singer and self-declared President of Single Mothers Akothee, has sent out a word of advice to upcoming singer Harun Deey, telling him that he should not put his trust in cheap scandals to bolster his career.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, the mother of five said she hopes their friendship stays forever, and that he will not change like some of the artistes she has tried helping did.

She asked Harun Deey to believe in himself at all times, because not all publicity will build his brand.

Don’t believe in cheap scandals – Akothee’s advice to upcoming singer Harun Deey

Akothee mentioned that she will always be a big sister to the young singer, in the music business, and that she will protect him against anyone who will want to mess with him.

“I hope our friendship stays forever, please don't change like some of the artist did after I gave them my finger, don’t believe in cheap scandals, not all publicity will build your brand some can actually ruin your entire music career, be you at all times. Believe in yourself like you have always done @harun_deey , I have done my level best to let you understand that, apart from me being a mother ,I am a sweet sister you can always bank on 💪, let me be that big sister of yours in music industry, you know the struggles we have had to even bring out #prettymama from mean producers to mean video directors 🤣🤣🤣

Tell me anyone who gives you shit in this industry and I will deal with them perpendicular 💪 As long as you don't change 🙏 I am 💯 available. You can always count on me. A letter from A mother to son ,sister to brother 💪🙏@harun_deey #prettymama link on my bio,” said Akothee.