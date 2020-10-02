Singer Wahu Kagwi has for the first time disclosed that she is a victim of sexual abuse.

In an emotional video she shared on Instagram, the mother of two said that it happened when she was 9 years old, and the abuser was her cousin, in whose care she had been left by her mother.

The singer narrated that the cousin who was around 20 years old at the time molested her and the act got her upset, even to date, whenever she thinks about it.

“When I was 9 years old, I was sexually molested by my cousin. My mum had left me in his custody, I was 9 and he was probably 19 or 20 years old. We were in shags and she went to the Shamba, left me with this guy. She just said take care of her I’m coming back. The guy molested me, touched me very inappropriately and I was irked, I was angry and you know what the bastard sad? Ati his way of apologizing was ‘I’m sorry si then you also touch me the same way’. I was 9 years old, it still hurts, its still upsetting when I think about it,” narrated Wahu.

The Nifanane Nawe singer stated that parents should be careful of the people they let into their homes, or close to their children, noting that when she got molested, her mother had trusted her nephew to take care of her daughter.

Wahu added that an innocent act from a parent, can lead to a life-time of a young girl growing up hurt and angry.

She called on parents to be more involved in the lives of their kids, and they should trust no one, including relatives, because most reported cases of sexual abuse direct back to them.

“My mum was trusting her nephew to take care of her child; she’d just gone to pick Sukuma wiki and of course you don’t think that your nephew could. I’m saying this now because I think as parents, we need to be so watchful, so careful who we let into the space of our homes, into the space of our children. I think I’m more particularly concerned as a mother of girls. I can’t just let any guy into my house and even just entrusting them with somebody. That one innocent act can lead to a life-time of a young girl growing up with pain, hurt, anger, trust issues. My message is to ask parents out there even for boys to just be more hands on when it comes to caring for our children. Don’t trust because it’s a relative,” added Wahu.

