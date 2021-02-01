Mzee Abdul Juma is not happy with singer Diamond Platnumz and he has warned him not to bother attending his burial when he dies.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, an angry Mzee Abdul alleged that Diamond has been bewitched by his mother Mama Dangote and therefore he doesn’t want to associate with him anymore.

“Kweli nimetambua yule karogwa na mamake, hilo nimejua, ilitakiwa anifuate mimi kama baba, aseme Baba imetokea hivi, tuyaache haya. Lakini alinadi anauwezo wakunisaidia mimi, sihitaji hela yake na asinipe hata senti tano.

Na hata nikifa asije kunizika, kuna watu wangu wa kunizika…sio kwamba yeye ndo Tajiri aliyekuwepo tu, kuna matajiri wengi tu.

Namuachia Ala kila kitu alichokitenda yeye basi na yeye alivyokaa na mamake sina la kuongea namwachia mwenyezi mungu, mungu wacha aitwe mungu. Mtihani niliopata mwaka mpya nashukuru” said Mzee Abdul Juma in part.

Diamond Platnumz and Mzee Abdul Juma

He also confessed that discovering Platnumz’s is not his biological son in old age has affected him so much.

"Ukiona Mwana kufikisha kama miaka 32 wewe potezea tu haina haja ya kumwambia ukubwani. Maana mpaka sasa mimi nimelegezwa ujue, nimelegea sana maana sikutegemea…na unajua kina mama wana siri nyingi tu.

“Si hitaji msaada wake sina haja na msaasa wake nitapata msaada kwa watoto wangu wa hiari waliojitokeza. Maisha yangu hajawahi nisaidia chochote, wala support yeyote.” Said Mzee Abdul.

Diamond Platnumz

Biological Dad.

Last week, Chibu Dangote echoed his mother’s sentiments that indeed Mzee Abdul Juma is not his biological Dad.

“Ni kweli Mzee Abdul si baba yangu mzazi- Lakini tangu mtoto nilikua nampenda sana. Mpaka Mwaka 2000 ndio Mama yake @romyjons akaniambia ukweli ..

Hakuna mtu ambae alikua anajua ukweli kwasababu Ndugu zangu wote niliwakusanya kwa Upendo, Kuanzia wakina Ricardo na Queen Darlin," said Diamond Platnumz.

The WCB President issued the clarification weeks after his mother made it public that Mzeee Abdul Juma is not his Biological father, as opposed to the information that was out there.

