Singer Rajab Abdul Kahali aka Harmonize is busy throwing shade at his former Boss Diamond Platnumz with allegations of neglecting his biological father.

Performing his latest release #Wapo in Zanzibar during the climax of the Mapinduzi Cup, Konde Boy accused Chibu Dangote of only taking care of his mother while ignoring his Dad.

“…Baba na Mama ndio nguzo ya Dunia, watunze!! Sio Baba Dangite Analia, naye Mama Dangote Anacheka Cheka, oooh, kuna watu na vitu duniani,” sings Harmonize during the performance.

Harmonize

In December, 30th 2020 when Konde Boy dropped his song Wapo, Diamond Platnumz's fans were up in arms with him over what they termed as disrespecting their Boss in the song.

The Lyrics in question say “…Kama Baba na Mama ndio Nduzo ya Dunia, wapende wote, sio eti wa Kike anacheka, na wakiume analialia hana msaada wowote, ooh oooh, kuna watu na vitu wanatamani milele wawe wao, ukijituma watasema unashindana nao

Ooh, ni kama watu, kumbe ndani wana roho za chatu, hawatosheki na vikubwa vyao, wanatamani hata kidogo chako kiwe chao”.

This is not the first time Harmonize is throwing shade at his former Boss. In November 2020, via his song “Ushamba” Konde Boy insinuated that the WCB President has a tendency of bragging about women he has slept with, an act he termed as being primitive.

As that is not enough, he went to the extent of using Platnumz’s look-alike, to paint a clear picture of the lyrics that seems to be aimed that the WCB CEO.

However, in his new year’s message to Diamond, Harmonize said that everything he has down was to make him proud. He also thanked him for changing his life.

“Speaking this from the bottom of my heart, I love you bro. It's a new year 2021. Thank you for changing my life. Peke uliona dhahabu kwenye mchanga na giza jingi sanaa!

Leo hii Africa mzima, especially East Africa, wanajivunia uwepo wangu. This love is for ever my brother. Everything I have done is just to make you proud. Don't get me wrong, kaa chini peke yako bila mtu yeyote pembeni, soma utajua ninacho maanisha.

You're the legend one. Stay cool. Konde Boy and all Kondegang team, we love you. Happy New one Chibu (Dangote), big brother." the post read.