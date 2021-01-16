Diamond Platnumz's mother Bi. Sandrah Sanurah aka Mama Dangote shocked many after revealing that Mzee Abdul Juma is not Diamond’s biological father. For years, we all believed that Mzee Abdul, whom Diamond was named after was the biological Dad to the star, but unfortunately that’s far from the truth.

In an interview with Wasafi FM, Mama Dangote mentioned that Chibu Dangote’s biological father Mzee Salum Iddy Nyange passed on some years back.

She went ahead to share photos of the late Salum Nyange, in the quest to prove to the public that indeed Mzee Abdul is not Diamond’s biological dad.

Diamond Platnumz and his Biological Dad Salum Iddy Nyange

“Baba Yake anaitwa Salum Iddy Nyange, Mzee Abdul ni Baba Mlezi wa Diamond. Tangu nina ujauzito wa Naseeb yeye mwenyewe aliukataa, akasema mimba sio yangu, na yeye mwenyewe anajua maana nishaamwambia siku zote.

Na ninachomsema kila siku, ungeikubali mimba toka ndogo basi hungekosa mtoto na ndio kosa lake, na hajatusaidia na kitu chochote toka nursery mpaka sekondari. Alinikuta nina ujauzito wa Diamond” said Diamond’s Mother.

Her sentiments were echoed by Diamond's brother Ricardo Momo, who disclosed that Platnumz’s was introduced to him by their biological father Mzee Salum Nyange way back before his death.

Diamond Platnumz's father Salum Iddy Nyange

Diamond Platnumz and Salum Iddy Nyange

“Marehemu Baba alinitambulisha kwa Naseeb (Diamond Platnumz) kuwa huyu ni ndogo wangu…tangu pale sisi tumekuwa na ukaribu sana” said Ricardo Momo.

For the longest time, the WCB President has been accused of neglecting his father Mzee Abdul Juma, but with the new revelation it turns out that he is not even his biological father.

Despite the confusion brought about the new information shared by Mama Dangote, Diamond is yet to comment on the issue.

Diamond Platnumz, Mama Dangote

