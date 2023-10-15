Pastor Ng'ang'a: Stay away from my church if you're a degree holder

The preacher's stance is captured in a viral video from one of his recent church services.

Ng'ang'a stark warning to degree holders

In the viral TikTok video, shared by Hilary Kipsang on Sunday, Pastor Ng'ang'a expressed a stern warning to individuals with degrees, suggesting that they should seek spiritual guidance elsewhere.

He encouraged them to attend churches where services are brief, implying that managing spiritual matters requires a different approach than that of academia.

"Wale watu wa degree don't come to my church. Kwenda kanisa zenu mkaongee dakika mbili mtoke. Na mnakunywa dawa za pressure. You can't control spiritual matters," Ng'ang'a said.

The pastor emphasised the importance of mutual respect among people, regardless of their educational backgrounds.

"Na wale watu wasomi, please respect one another..." he said.

Ng'ang'a - Educated individuals have influenced the world negatively

Pastor Ng'ang'a took the opportunity to share his perspective on how educated individuals have influenced the world negatively, highlighting issues such as homosexuality.

He claimed that learned individuals have played a role in propagating such matters.

"Wale watu wameharibu dunia nzima ni wasomi. Mimi niliznza na hii mahubiri 1987. Na nikihubiri nyinyi mnaotaka kuniharibia mlikua shule mkisoma hizo makaratasi.

"Msifikiri mimi mtanitisha sababu kuna wagang'a na wachawi na mnajua mahali wako... Hata deveil worshippers mnajua pahali wako na hamjafunga," he said.

Ng'ang'a blasts congregant for making request after tithing Sh500

In another viral video, Pastor Ng'ang'a laid down a strict policy concerning offerings after anointing.

He declared that those who do not make offerings after receiving anointing would not be welcome back in his church.

The pastor emphasised the importance of financial contributions from the congregation, underlining their significance for the church's sustenance and operations.

During the same service, Pastor Ng'ang'a highlighted an incident involving a follower who had offered him Shs500 for prayers.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, the pastor confronted the individual, emphasizing that such a small offering was inadequate and did not show genuine commitment to their faith.

"Na mwingine jana alinipatia mia tano akaniambia nikumbuke watoto wake, Nikumbuke wajukuu wake, mia tano?" Ng'ang'a inquired.

Ongoing debate on church regulation

The preacher's statements come at a time when the Kenyan government is considering regulations aimed at governing religious institutions and practices.

