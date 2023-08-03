Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

However, she quickly deleted the video after sharing it. In the video, she briefly mentioned that she wasn't feeling well and didn't elaborate before ending the recording abruptly.

"So apparently I have been living with so much pain and I can't handle it anymore," Dorea said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Blogger Edgar Obare later reposted the clip on his Twitter account, prompting concerned individuals who saw it to request that those close to Dorea check up on her well-being.

"Might be going through either abuse someone needs to check out if she is okay," Cathy Mutuku tweeted.

On the other hand, some individuals commented that perhaps she was seeking attention, as numerous celebrities in Kenya tend to engage in attention-grabbing actions before unveiling projects they have been working on.

Fans speculate Dorea Chege and DJ Dibul broke up

On August 2, keen social media followers of Dorea and her boyfriend DJ Dibul noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram moments after Dorea deleted her tearful video.

Despite this development, there has been no official confirmation regarding the status of their relationship, especially considering that they had even moved in together after dating for a while.

Dorea confirmed her relationship with Dibul in March, dispelling earlier speculations that she was dating Ronald Ndubi after they were seen hanging out together on several occasions.

Despite appearing to be content in her relationship, Dorea was compelled to apologize to Dibul after publicly expressing her preference for being in a dominant position in the relationship and enjoying taking control.

Pulse Live Kenya

The statement sparked mixed reactions among viewers, with some questioning her preference for financial superiority in a relationship.

Social media reactions on Dorea unfollowing DJ Dibul & vice versa

_ramy._.tasha_ Mimi huwa najiuliza....the idea na time ya kuangalia who is following who.....how long does it take to spot wenye wameunfollowiana.

dab_lew._ Unfollowing one another after a misunderstanding is one of the highest forms of childishness.

stanoh._ After alisema She prefers a man who earn less than her hapo ndio aliharibu mambo...No man deserves such disrespect.

Pulse Live Kenya

jahmbi_monyqa Uzuri ya mapenzi inatutesa sisi wote rich ,,,petite,,thick haitambui.

sindamatiko I'm here to remind you that sweet Dorea Chege is a very good actress sasa sijui niseme ni ngoma wanataka kutoa ama ni sinema.

tasha_wangui01 Watu huku nje hukua idle you mean kuna mtu hukaa akiangalia couples if wana follow each other if not ni break up.

