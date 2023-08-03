The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

Fabian Simiyu

Dorea deleted the video moments after uploading it on Facebook

Dorea Chege
Dorea Chege

'Maria' actress Dorea Chege left her fans concerned when she posted a video on Facebook where she was seen sobbing.

Recommended articles

However, she quickly deleted the video after sharing it. In the video, she briefly mentioned that she wasn't feeling well and didn't elaborate before ending the recording abruptly.

"So apparently I have been living with so much pain and I can't handle it anymore," Dorea said.

Dorea Chege
Dorea Chege Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Blogger Edgar Obare later reposted the clip on his Twitter account, prompting concerned individuals who saw it to request that those close to Dorea check up on her well-being.

"Might be going through either abuse someone needs to check out if she is okay," Cathy Mutuku tweeted.

On the other hand, some individuals commented that perhaps she was seeking attention, as numerous celebrities in Kenya tend to engage in attention-grabbing actions before unveiling projects they have been working on.

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 2, keen social media followers of Dorea and her boyfriend DJ Dibul noticed that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram moments after Dorea deleted her tearful video.

Despite this development, there has been no official confirmation regarding the status of their relationship, especially considering that they had even moved in together after dating for a while.

Dorea confirmed her relationship with Dibul in March, dispelling earlier speculations that she was dating Ronald Ndubi after they were seen hanging out together on several occasions.

Despite appearing to be content in her relationship, Dorea was compelled to apologize to Dibul after publicly expressing her preference for being in a dominant position in the relationship and enjoying taking control.

DJ Dibul and Dorea Chege
DJ Dibul and Dorea Chege Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Dorea Chege's remarks on 'Mr Right' TV show nearly breaks her marriage

The statement sparked mixed reactions among viewers, with some questioning her preference for financial superiority in a relationship.

_ramy._.tasha_ Mimi huwa najiuliza....the idea na time ya kuangalia who is following who.....how long does it take to spot wenye wameunfollowiana.

dab_lew._ Unfollowing one another after a misunderstanding is one of the highest forms of childishness.

ADVERTISEMENT

stanoh._ After alisema She prefers a man who earn less than her hapo ndio aliharibu mambo...No man deserves such disrespect.

Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul
Dorea Chege & DJ Dibul Pulse Live Kenya

jahmbi_monyqa Uzuri ya mapenzi inatutesa sisi wote rich ,,,petite,,thick haitambui.

sindamatiko I'm here to remind you that sweet Dorea Chege is a very good actress sasa sijui niseme ni ngoma wanataka kutoa ama ni sinema.

tasha_wangui01 Watu huku nje hukua idle you mean kuna mtu hukaa akiangalia couples if wana follow each other if not ni break up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023: Nominations are open for the Pulse Influencer Awards

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

Dorea Chege's tearful video fuels breakup speculations [Watch]

Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Citizen TV lines up former NTV presenter in race to replace Willis Raburu

Kenzo returns from Japan; defends Cardi B on mic incident

Kenzo returns from Japan; defends Cardi B on mic incident

Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Diamond & Rayvanny disagree after failing to perform hit collabo together

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

Churchill & Priscilla Wa Imani's doctored picture delights fans

Actor Celestine Gachuchi weighs in on Azziad, Brian Chira saga

Actor Celestine Gachuchi weighs in on Azziad, Brian Chira saga

Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

Billnass confronts rumours of fathering Hamisa's son

Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

Harmonize unwraps how he shared all his revenue with Frida Kajala

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

I regret - Brian Chira extends heartfelt apology on radio

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chipukeezy, Azziad Nasenya and Willis Raburu (PulseUhondoMtaani)

Citizen TV replaces Willis, Chipukeezy hospitalised, Brian Chira arrested & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Akothee's 1st born daughter Vesha Okello

A-list attendees: Jalang'o, Cebbie Koks among VIPs who graced Vesha's business launch

Azziad Nasenya

Azziad's major demand for dropping defamation case against Chira

Diana Marua

Diana Marua: I made out with another guy while my boyfriend was driving