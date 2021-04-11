Media personality, Doreen Majala on Sunday excited netizens as she shared pictures of herself rocking shorts.

The lawyer and former NTV news anchor treated her fans to first of its kind pictures of herself in shorts on her balcony, which she captioned with the words, “Sending some sunshine your way. Enjoy your weekend good people.”

This comes even as Doreen has continued to keep a low profile since exiting media in December 2019, and moving into mediation practice.

To a section of her followers, Ms. Majala served them with body goals, as she seems to be keeping fit.

Majala currently runs a mediation practice, Resolution Chambers, LLC in Uptown Kilimani, specializing in Commercial disputes and Labor relations disputes.

Reports have been saying that she might be returning to our screens soon.

Here is how Kenyans reacted;

@WallstreetLtmd: "Too much photos now"

@EricWainainaKE: "Stop the count! You're reading!!"

@snnyamora: "Thank you. Enjoy the remainder of the weekend too good girl."

@mwashigadijimmy: "Thanks Doreen..Enjoy your weekend as well. Wapendeza!"

@WMwelesa: "Imeweza"

wakio_mwadime: "Looking 🔥🔥🔥"

stanelykwambugu: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥majala"

atrash.mb: "Mali Safi 😁"

jo_hn3269: "Looking fabulous🔥🔥🔥"

fredkanyike: "Looking good dear."

mc.dougy: "Pulchritudinous 😍😍👏👏"