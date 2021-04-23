Stop shaming victims of Gender-Based Violence – Doreen Majala

She went on to say that until someone experiences GBV first hand, they may not know how badly it affects someone.

Ms Majala mentioned that she has been a victim of Gender-based Violence and that social media can either build or break a person.

Pulse Live Kenya

The former NTV news anchor called on bloggers highlighting GBV issues to always uphold the dignity of the victims, insisting that bloggers should desist from publishing headlines just to earn clicks and views because not everyone can stand the heat that comes after.

“Today I speak. As one who walked that path. Social media is a platform of influence, it can build/break. Let’s stop shaming & attacking victims who come out. Male/Female. Until you experience or a loved one, you may not understand the magnitude.

To bloggers who are my fellow colleagues in the media industry, as you highlight GBV stories, remember to uphold the dignity of victims. Let’s not publish headlines for views. Some victims withstand heat while others get a mental breakdown. Everyone has a life after any ordeal,” tweeted Doreen Majala.

Doreen Majala Pulse Live Kenya

Gender-Based Violence Report

Her words come just a day after a report by the Ministry of Public Service and Gender, said that between January 2020 and December 2020, a total of 5,009 cases of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) were formally reported.

According to CS Margaret Kobia, this was a 36 per cent increase (1,411 more cases) from the previous year.

Nairobi, Kakamega, Kisumu, Nakuru and Kiambu were found to have the highest cases of GBV in the outlined period.