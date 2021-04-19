DP Ruto responds to Khaligraph Jones' plea to Help 'Unlock' the Country

In a statement seen by Pulse Live, DP Ruto admitted to have received Papa Jones plea, stating that he is ready to organize for relief food for those going through a tough time.

“Bazuu Khaligraph Jones, Nimepata message yako bro. Asante.

Mimi najua the pain of sleeping hungry. As a personal initiative, niko ready kusaidia as we complement government programmes on the same. I will also mobilize my friends to get some more tusaidie. Sasa, tafadhali kama uko na time kidogo on your schedule.

Talk to fellow artistes and others on how Mtasaidia kupeana food” said DP Ruto in part.

Deputy President William Ruto and Rapper Khaligraph Jones Pulse Live Kenya

DP's Response

Ruto added that he is willing to meet with stakeholders in the creative industry and exchange ideas on how they can help each other.

“Mkipata time ingine kidogo, mjipange we share ideas on how to help the creative industry. Najua huko kuna talent mingi tu sana.

Mungu akubariki” noted DP Ruto.

The DP’s statement come hours after the rapper asked him to listen to the plight of Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the government sanctioned curfew.

The Plea

Khaligraph additionally told the DP that he would campaign for him in the coming elections for free on condition that the country is re-opened.

"Hustler ,najua we utasoma Hii, Ma Husler Wanaumia Kwa ground, Watu wanalala Njaa, Nyumba zinafungwa, If you help us in This Situation, I will campaign for you for free in the coming Elections, Kindly help Unlock our Country," read Khaligraph's post.

Papa Jones had also called upon ODM Party leader to help save the situation; “Baba Yawa, Kitambo Ulikua unatutetea Sana, sai Kenya Tunaangamizwa umenyamaza. Fanya Ile kitu uone Vile utaingia Statehouse haraka, wacha Kunyamaza Ivo. #respecttheogs".