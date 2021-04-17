Wapelekee talent sio ugonjwa- Jalango's advice to those in the Entertainment Industry

Jalang’o, who has been a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, is advising artists to book events out of Nairobi especially with the rising number of cases of struggling creatives due to effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The comedian goes on to say that even established artists and more so deejays are feeling the effects of the government sanctioned curfew and lockdown in Nairobi.

Comedian Felix Odiwour AKA Jalango Pulse Live Kenya

“Dear art industry if you fully depend on art or performance to eat please plan and leave Nairobi now! Go get the jab, apply for the pass and just go! 29th May is far and we are not sure if they will open...just go utakufa hapa Nairobi!! We have places opened and operating in Mombasa , Kisumu , Kisii, Kericho , malindi, wherever...Just plan and go! They need your talent! Book your events out of Nairobi!! Go!! I swear watu wanaumia! Even well established artists and Djs !!,” read part of Jalango’s message.

The Jalang’o TV host goes on to say that depression is slowly killing many artistes because they cannot manage enough to fend for themselves.

Jalango also gave the example of DJ Crème De La Crème who had relocated to Kericho.

He further advised artistes to leave the county and build new audiences elsewhere.

“Watu nyumba zinafungwa, artists are hungry! Depression is checking in!! Go! Team up go get a one bedroom somewhere in Kisumu, book events in Homabay, kisii, migori, siaya..go create a new audience!! Go to Nyeri..book gigs in Karatina, Nanyuki, Meru...Go to Mombasa, mtwapa, malindi, Kilifi...just go!! Njaa itauwaa wasanii kabla Corona!! Go accept the small pay, small gigs and build a new audience!! Eldoret, Kitale, Kakamega, Busia are all opened!! Just go!! when you get there adhere to covid protocols..wapelekee talent sio ugonjwa!!Meanwhile Dj creme alikuwa mjanja kitambo yuko kericho!!,” finished Jalango.