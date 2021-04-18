I will campaign for you for free if you help unlock our country- Khaligraph Jones to DP Ruto

On his social media handle, the rapper asked the DP to listen to the plight of Kenyans who have been rendered jobless due to the government sanctioned curfew.

Khaligraph additionally told the DP that he would campaign for him in the coming elections for free on condition that the country is re-opened.

Hustler ,najua we utasoma Hii, Ma Husler Wanaumia Kwa ground, Watu wanalala Njaa, Nyumba zinafungwa, If you help us in This Situation, I will campaign for you for free in the coming Elections, Kindly help Unlock our Country," read Khaligraph's post.

#UnlockOurCountry

This comes at a time when stakeholders in the Entertainment, Tourism, Education and Hospitality industry called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift the recently imposed partial lockdown under the hashtag #UnlockOurCountry.

Kenyans On Twitter (KOT) who also joined the conversation #UnlockOurCountry, pointed out that the Head of State put in place restrictions without giving the common Mwananchi alternatives on how to make ends meet.

Reactions to Khaligraph’s post