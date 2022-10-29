Butita confirms Brenda Wairimu is not the woman in his viral pregnancy video

Butita sent tongues wagging after posting a video caressing an unidentified woman’s belly with the caption that read:

“No words can explain this… 2 has always been my lucky number and 2022 has three twos. Is it a boy or a girl? See you on Monday ❤️❤️❤️”.

The comedian insisted that he is serious with the news about the pregnancy, adding that it is not a clout-chasing move.

In an interview with Milele FM’s Ankali Ray, Butita insisted that the woman in the woman in the video is indeed is his wife but declined to reveal her identity.

He only gave a hint that the lady in question is an actress with the letter “A” in her first name but confirmed that it is not Brenda Wairimu who has a daughter with rapper Juliani.

“Brenda Wairumu?” Ankali Ray asked, taking a guess at the identity of the woman who is reportedly pregnant for the comedian to which Butita responded “Hapana Ndugu yangu (no my brother)”.

He added that the lady in the video is his wife who is seven months pregnant and a gender-reveal party will be held next Monday.

The event will however, be an invites-only affair.