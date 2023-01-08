Edwin Chiloba murder: Police seize car used to dispose body, make more arrests

The trio was arrested on Saturday evening for carrying the metal box in which Chiloba’s decomposing body was found.

Among the three arrested are two minors and a man who police believe could give crucial information into the murder that shook the nation.

Police spokeswoman Resla Onyango confirmed that detectives have also impounded a vehicle believed to have been used to ferry the lifeless body of the activist to where it was dumped.

Detectives are casting their nets wider, including pursuing the angle of love triangle after Jackton Odhiambo who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murdering fashionista Edwin Chiloba confessed to the crime, revealing what pushed him to murder the deceased.

In a chilling confession, the suspect revealed that he murdered the LGBTQ activist and model with the help of two friends who are still at large.

Jackton also revealed that they were in a relationship and had lived together with the deceased as husband and wife.

Edwin Chiloba and Jacktone Odhiambo Pulse Live Kenya

The self-confessed suspect added that he killed Chiloba as revenge for betraying him in their relationship.

Langas OCPD John Odhiambo noted that a manhunt has been launched to net Jackton’s two accomplices who are still at large.

The suspect became a person of interest when Chiloba’s caretaker Alex Nyamwea informed police that Jackton called him using Chiloba’s phone on January 4th and communicated that he would be vacating the house with immediate effect.

Neighbours were attracted by a foul smell emanating from the house that the main suspect shared with the deceased.

“He told the neighbors it was a dead rat that was smelling when they sought to know what was smelling from the house they lived,” Uasin Gishu county DCI boss Peter Kimulwo stated.