Prime suspect arrested in connection with Edwin Chiloba's death

Denis Mwangi

Uasin Gishu county DCI boss Peter Kimulwo told the media that the deceased appeared to have been strangled but the results of the autopsy are yet to be released.

Edwin Chiloba
Edwin Chiloba

Police are grilling Edwin Chiloba’s close friend over the death of the fashion enthusiast and LGBTQ activist.

According to reports reaching the news desk, DCI officers based in Eldoret are treating the man as a prime suspect.

According to the DCI boss, Edwin lived with two other individuals in his rental house.

Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba
Murdered LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba

He was last seen in public on New Year's Eve during a party with friends at Tamasha Club.

Chiloba and some friends returned home to their residence around 3:00 am.

Upon their arrival, neighbours reported hearing commotion and cries that eventually subsided.

The neighbours also reported seeing two people loading a metal box into a vehicle and leaving the area.

At this time, the other tenants also noticed a foul smell emanating from the house.

Chiloba's body would later be discovered in a metallic box on Kipenyo-Katinga Road in Uasin Gishu County by boda boda riders, who saw a vehicle with its license plate covered dumping the box on the side of the road.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

